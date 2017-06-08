Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Zeroing in: Penguins one win away from Stanley Cup repeat
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Apparently, there was nothing wrong with the Penguins that a handful of fries on a sandwich couldn't cure.

Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel had three-point nights, and Evgeni Malkin contributed a goal and an assist as the Penguins returned home after two losses in Nashville and cruised to a 6-0 victory in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

The Penguins lead the series 3-2 and can clinch the franchise's fifth Stanley Cup championship with a win Sunday night in Nashville.

It might not be wise to bet that way, however, given how thoroughly home teams have dominated in the series so far.

"Still a lot of work to be done, but the way we played tonight, if we can build off that momentum, that's important," Crosby said. "We know we're going to face a desperate team. We've already played two games there and know the atmosphere and know how much they feed off their fans. We've still got a lot of work to do."

The Penguins are 3-0 at PPG Paints Arena in the series, outscoring the Predators, 15-4. Nashville, meanwhile, won both its home games by a combined score of 9-2.

The contrast is most glaring when it comes to goaltending. Nashville's Pekka Rinne has a .962 save percentage on the series at home. It's .756 on the road, a statistic the Penguins hung on him earnestly.

Matt Murray, meanwhile, stopped all 24 shots he faced amidst calls that his starting job should go to Marc-Andre Fleury. Murray's home save percentage in the series is .955. On the road, it's .862.

"This is obviously a great win. Feels great tonight. But come tomorrow, it's going to have to be parked because it's one win we need to get to reach the goal here," said defenseman Ron Hainsey, who had a goal and an assist. "It's nice to take care of business tonight, but we know they're going to be flying and ready in their building on Sunday."

With their home crowd roaring its approval, the Penguins pounced on the Predators early.

Crosby set the tone on the first shift.

He took a pass from Jake Guentzel at the blue line, undressed defenseman Ryan Ellis as he stickhandled down the slot and rang a shot off the left post. Ellis was called for holding.

Forty-one seconds into the ensuing power play, Justin Schultz scored on a one-timer from the blue line.

"A lot of things (Crosby) does you don't think it's possible," Schultz said. "He's so talented. He creates so much for us. He was flying tonight."

About five minutes after Schultz's goal, Chris Kunitz ran down a long Trevor Daley lob pass on the right wing and centered to Bryan Rust for a nasty backhand shot from the slot.

With 10.2 seconds left in the first period, with the teams skating four on four after a scuffle between Crosby and P.K. Subban, Kessel skated up the left wing and set up Malkin for a 3-0 backbreaker.

Rinne stopped 6 of 9 shots and was done for the night, giving way to backup Juuse Saros.

"We obviously weren't happy with the result we got both games in Nashville," Conor Sheary said. "We wanted to come out on our home ice and get momentum and use our crowd to get behind us. Hopefully more of the same coming up next game."

After Malkin made it 3-0, the Penguins padded some stats.

Sheary scored a goal on his 25th birthday. Guentzel assisted on it, tying Dino Ciccarelli and Ville Leino for the NHL record for most points by a rookie in one postseason with 21.

Kessel scored as well, making good on Malkin's prediction that his linemate would snap a six-game goal drought.

"I think everybody knows Geno's drive within this locker room," Kunitz said. "We know how great he can be. When he's vocal, I think that drives him to be better. It pushes people to be better when you say something out loud and know that you have to be called upon to answer those words."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate with defenseman Justin Schultz after Schultz's goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates a goal by Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) scores a goal past Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) comes flying into Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) for a check in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta celebrates with teammate Bryan Rust after Rust's goal against the Predators in the first period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (6) checks Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) into the boards in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) shoves Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins celebrate a goal by Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) assists Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) for a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust celebrates his goal against the Predators in the first period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) gets tied up with Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
