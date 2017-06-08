Penguins notebook: Game 5 is Conor Sheary's birthday present

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Conor Sheary declined to disclose what he wished for on his birthday, which coincided with Thursday's Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at PPG Paints Arena. But he certainly appreciated the opportunity to apply his wishes to something more than a trivial summertime activity.

“I don't think I've ever played an important game on my birthday before,” Sheary said following the morning skate.

The winger, who started Game 5 on Sidney Crosby's line and scored 79 seconds into the second period to give the Penguins a 4-0 lead, welcomed any potential source of good fortune as he looked to continue moving past his most frustrating portion of the playoffs, which included two scratches against Ottawa, and building on his modest point production in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final and Game 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Sheary indicated he would find time to celebrate his 25th birthday — just not in the hours before or after the latest matchup with Nashville.

“It's actually better,” he said of the birthday timing. “I get two nights. I get the day before and the day after, so I can kind of surround it with birthday activities, but (Thursday) was a focus on the game. You try not to focus on all the texts you'll be getting.”

Seven Penguins who appeared in the postseason lineup celebrated their birthdays during the 2017 playoff run: Nick Bonino (April 20), Scott Wilson (April 24), Chad Ruhwedel (May 7), Carter Rowney (May 10), Bryan Rust (May 11), Matt Murray (May 25) and Sheary.

Boneless lineup

Center Nick Bonino missed his third consecutive game with a lower-body injury he suffered in Game 2 when he blocked a P.K. Subban slap shot.

Coach Mike Sullivan classified Bonino as a game-time decision following the morning skate, but the center did not participate in pregame warm-ups.

Wilson slotted back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 4. Josh Archibald, who made his Stanley Cup Final debut in Game 4, was back in the press box.

Shot and chaser

Bryan Rust ascended the Penguins lineup last postseason as one of the team's puck pressure experts. When he raced in on the forecheck or went to the wall for a loose puck as one of Evgeni Malkin's wingers, opposing skaters struggled to find time and space for playmaking.

None among the Predators defensemen have looked particularly flustered in the Stanley Cup Final, and that has led the Penguins to tweak how they pursue the puck deep in Nashville's defensive zone.

“You can't be flying in there 100 percent all of the time,” Rust said. “Every D-man is a little different. These guys are pretty elusive, so they're similar. But that just means you've got to be that much more dialed in.”

Playing with probabilities

Penguins players watch television and use the internet. Some, like defenseman Ron Hainsey, are known to look at a printed newspaper from time to time, if only to do the crossword puzzle.

There's no chance, then, that they haven't stumbled across some historical stats that pop up during a playoff series.

For example, in NHL history, 45 of 50 teams that won the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final won the series. Or when there's a 2-2 tie, the winner of Game 5 won the series 200 of 254 times.

Rust admitted to seeing those stats, but he has an interesting take on how useful they are to players.

“I see them,” Rust said. “If the number's not 100 percent or a guarantee, it doesn't really matter to me.”

Supporting the schedule

Before Thursday's game, Sullivan gave a hearty endorsement to the schedule that will give teams two days off before each of the last three games.

“It gives both teams an opportunity to get some rest, which should result in a higher-quality game, a faster-paced game,” Sullivan said. “I think that at this time in the season, both teams have played a lot of hockey.

“I think that's probably why — or that's one of the reasons why — the Stanley Cup is the most difficult trophy to win in sports, the grind of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Both teams have gone through it to this point, so any additional rest that both teams can get should make for a higher-quality game.”

Sullivan said the schedule could change the way he deploys his players.

“It should give us opportunities to maybe utilize some of our top people a little bit more than we might if the schedule was condensed,” he said.

Bill West and Jonathan Bombulie are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at wwest@tribweb.com and jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib and @BombulieTrib.