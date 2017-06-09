Phil Kessel's play does the talking in Penguins' Game 5 victory

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He shoots, he scores, he puts the puck where he wants it to go most of the time.

But don't forget another of right winger Phil Kessel's gifts — the one that surfaced Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins' 6-0 victory against the Nashville Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

He knows how to say thank you. Not necessarily with words, but with his stick and the puck.

And, as a result, the Penguins will take a 3-2 series lead into a potentially Cup-deciding Game 6 on Sunday night in Nashville.

Before the game, Kessel's center, Evgeni Malkin, predicted his linemate would rise to the occasion in Game 5.

“He plays so hard. I feel he'll show his best game,” Malkin said.

An interesting revelation for Malkin, who has been caught showing his frustration toward Kessel on more than one occasion in this postseason.

But Malkin's prediction hit the mark as accurately as any of the six Penguins goals.

If there was any tension between the two — and coach Mike Sullivan downplayed it — what happened at the end of the first period would have erased it.

Malkin said his comments had little to do with the way Kessel played.

“You play in Final, it's no motivation,” he said. “You step on ice and play your best game.

“We talk a lot. He's a good guy.”

Offering the ultimate thank you, Kessel assisted on Malkin's 10th goal of the postseason with 11 seconds left in the opening period to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead.

Kessel managed to slide the puck to Malkin while keeping backpedaling Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson out of the play.

“I just yelled at him,” Malkin said. “I think he wanted to shoot, but he looked around and saw I was skating behind.”

Kessel also scored in the second period, his first goal since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Malkin's goal marked the third time in his career he has scored 10 or more postseason goals. That's second in Penguins history, tied with Jaromir Jagr and one short of Mario Lemieux's franchise record.

It also chased Nashville's series star, goaltender Pekka Rinne, from the game. He was replaced by Juuse Saros to start the second period, and the Penguins were never threatened after that.

Malkin and Kessel also added assists on defenseman Ron Hainsey's goal in the second period. For Malkin, it gave him a series-high 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 24 postseason games.

Kessel, with two assists and a goal, has 23 points (eight, 15) and is a plus-12 for the postseason, which leads the Penguins.

After the game, Malkin said the Penguins will go to Nashville with confidence and the knowledge that they haven't won anything.

“It's the hardest step,” he said of Game 7. “You're close, but its the toughest win.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.