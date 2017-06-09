Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Plus-Minus: Penguins 6, Predators 0, Game 5, Stanley Cup Final
Bill West | Friday, June 9, 2017, 12:12 a.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks to Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) during a break in play against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

From his first shift to his three assists to his scrap with P.K. Subban and water bottle toss from the bench, the captain put his fingerprints all over the Penguins' 6-0 win in Game 5.

PLUS

Penguins F Phil Kessel

Call it prophecy ful-Phil-ment: The winger turned Evgeni Malkin's prediction into a reality when he ended his six-game goal drought with a tally midway through the second period. He finished with three points and a plus-3 on the scoresheet.

PLUS

Penguins D Trevor Daley

His nifty chip off the glass to clear the puck out of the Penguins' end sprung Chris Kunitz and Bryan Rust for a goal combination seven minutes into regulation and served as evidence that the Penguins' blue line still had a few clever tricks to use.

PLUS

Penguins D Ron Hainsey

Credited with a secondary assist on Phil Kessel's goal and responsible for the Penguins' sixth tally, the veteran defenseman finished with his first multi-point performance since Feb. 4 when he still belonged to Carolina.

MINUS

Nashville G Pekka Rinne

He watched the final two periods from the bench after allowing three goals on nine shots faced. His history on the road against the Penguins somehow went from bad to worse.

MINUS

Nashville G Juuse Saros

The 22-year-old rookie took the net to start the second period and hoped to stop the bleeding, but he instead allowed a goal on the first shot he faced and finished with 12 saves.

MINUS

Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson

Not only did Arvidsson, Nashville's co-leader in regular-season points and one of its best two-way players, finish with just one shot on goal, he failed to last until the end as he accepted a game misconduct midway through the third period for fighting Carl Hagelin. He left as a minus-4.

MINUS

Nashville F Colton Sissons

Unable to register a shot attempt, Sissons failed to live up to his role as one of the Predators' more capable playmakers in the playoffs. He also was a minus-2 and received a match penalty for cross-checking Olli Maatta in the face.

