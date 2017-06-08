Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Live at Game 5: Penguins 6, Predators 0 final

Bill West and Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) congratulates goalie Matt Murray (30) on a 6-0 shutout against the Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) talks with teammates during a break in play against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

POSTSCRIPT

The Penguins claimed the 15th of the 16 wins necessary to claim the Stanley Cup when they topped Nashville, 6-0, in Game 5 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Sidney Crosby finished with three assists, while Phil Kessel had a goal and two assists, and Evgeni Malkin tallied a goal and an assist.

But the positives went so much deeper than that for the Penguins, who controlled play throughout the game and kept the Predators clear of the net front.

"As far as our team's overall game, that is hands down the best game that we've played in this series to this point," coach Mike Sullivan said. "I believe this team has gotten better with each game that it's played."

Nashville coach Peter Laviolette, for the first time in the series, sounded frustrated by his team's performance. Even after the Predators trailed by two games, Laviolette emphasized that his team looked due for a few wins — a sentiment backed by myriad statistics. But after Game 5, the coach found far less upside.

"I don't know if anybody shakes off a game like that that quickly," Laviolette said. "Sometimes it's good to hang on to it a little bit. Everybody is not happy in the locker room. Nobody feels good leaving the building after you play the way you did. It's okay to hang on to a little bit of that.

"If you go back and look at the goals and the way they were scored, you give up a power play early on, the next two we need better coverage. There's things we can do better in front of him. I don't think that necessarily they were bad goals. One of them he was completely screened. Like I said, there's coverage that's missed after that. We'll look to clean that up and be better next game.

THIRD PERIOD

Maintaining a shutout for goalie Matt Murray was all that remained on the Penguins' to-do list as the clock wound down and Nashville continued to trail by six goals in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

Halfway through the third period, the Predators and Penguins each had 19 shots on goal.

Tension boiled over with about eight minutes left in regulation. Evgeni Malkin fought Roman Josi. Patric Hornqvist and P.K. Subban came close enough to clashing they they earned trips to the penalty box. Carl Hagelin and Viktor Arvidsson were sent to the dressing rooms for their scrap.

SECOND PERIOD

There's little explanation for the lopsided results in favor of home teams in the Stanley Cup Final, but that's where things continue to stand between Nashville and the Penguins, who took a 6-0 lead into the second intermission of Game 5 on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne entered the game with a terrible track record on the road against the Penguins, and it only went downhill after he allowed three goals on nine shots in the first period.

That probably explained why he started the second period on the bench, while rookie Juuse Saros occupied the Predators' net.

The netminder made no difference to the Penguins, who scored on their first shot on Saros to go up, 4-0, 79 seconds into the middle period. Conor Sheary finished a strong sequence that started with clever puck movement from linemates Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby.

About 10 minutes after Sheary, the birthday boy (25 years old), buried his goal, Phil Kessel followed with a tally to snap his six-game streak of games without a goal and fulfill Evgeni Malkin's prediction that the right winger would score in Game 5.

Crosby, apparently trying to catch Evgeni Malkin in not only points but penalty minutes, continued his bad boy ways in the second period after earning a two-minute holding minor in the first for scrapping with P.K. Subban. Presumably on accident, he tossed a water bottle onto the ice during play.

Ron Hainsey scored his second goal of the playoffs and first since Game 4 of the Columbus series to make an already bad night for Nashville and its goaltenders that much more embarassing.

FIRST PERIOD

With two of the Stanley Cup Final's superstars already in the dressing room for wrestling on the ice with less than two minutes left in the first period, a third dynamo stepped up to send the rest of the Penguins to the room with just a little more pep in their step.

Malkin buried a feed from Kessel with 11 seconds left in the frame to put the Penguins up, 3-0. The hosts at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday headed down the tunnel tied in shots on goal at nine.

Crosby and Subban left the ice one minute and 21 seconds before Malkin's goal, as they engaged in some sort of cheap shot/grappling contest with Crosby serving as the particularly guilty party. Each earned a holding minor.

For as ugly as he ended his first period, Crosby started it with a few beauties. He split a pair of Nashville defensemen. Then he drew a holding penalty on defenseman Ryan Ellis as he rang a shot off the post. Then he ran the power play from the half wall to set up Justin Schultz's one-timer, which gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead 91 seconds into Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

It'd suffice to say the Penguins captain looked to send a message with his first few shifts of the game. He looked plenty good in Game 4 too, of course. But there's no doubt Crosby always believes he can elevate his performance higher.

Bryan Rust, providing his best Crosby imitation, followed with a wicked backhander seven minutes into a dominant first period for the Penguins, who fired two of their first 10 shot attempts past Pekka Rinne. Trevor Daley set up the rush opportunity for Rust and Chris Kunitz with a nice chip off the glass to clear the puck out of the defensive zone. For coach Mike Sullivan, any zone exit that creates foot races for the Penguins' speedy forwards is a fine idea.

PREGAME

The Penguins will head into a series-defining Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night with Matt Murray in goal.

Coach Mike Sullivan confirmed after morning skate that he had chosen Murray over Marc-Andre Fleury.

"I know that Matt's excited to play tonight," Sullivan said. "He certainly has had success here at home. We're hoping that we have our best game in front of him."

Murray stopped 60 of 64 shots as the Penguins won the first two games of the series at PPG Paints Arena, but turned back 50-of-58 shots in a pair of losses in Nashville.

In the series, home goaltenders have a .948 save percentage. For road goalies, it's .830.

"Both goalies have performed well and helped their teams win in their respective home buildings," Sullivan said. "Our focus is really more concerned about just that one game in front of us. I know that our guys understand the importance of that short-term focus, just staying in the moment, and I think it's arguably the most important for the goaltending position because of the importance of that position. That's where our focus needs to be."

Nick Bonino, classified by Sullivan as a game-time decision, did not take the ice for pregame warm-ups. He continues to recover from the lower-body injury he suffered in Game 2, when he blocked a P.K. Subban slapshot. Bonino missed Game 3 and 4 because of the injury.

Scott Wilson slotted back into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch in Game 4. Josh Archibald went back to the press box.

