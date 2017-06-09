Pirates notebook: Tony Watson out as Pirates closer; Felipe Rivero, Juan Nicasio to share 9th-inning duties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Forty-eight hours after giving embattled closer Tony Watson a vote of confidence, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle on Friday reversed course.

Watson will pitch in lower-leverage situations until he gets over his struggles. Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio will share the ninth-inning job.

“There's not a closer,” Hurdle said. “Depending on the lineup, depending on the game situation, Felipe could pitch the eighth. He's going to be in the same role he's been in. Nicasio's going to be in the same role he's been in. One of them will pitch the ninth inning.”

Nicasio transitioned from a starter to reliever in 2014 when he was with the Colorado Rockies. He made 53 relief outings and got his lone save in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 28 outings this season, Nicasio has a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts.

After being traded for Mark Melancon last July, Rivero was heralded as the closer in waiting. Armed with a 100 mph fastball and a nasty changeup, Rivero went into Friday's game with a 0.58 ERA in 31 outings.

Why not choose Nicasio or Rivero?

“I don't feel the best thing for the club to take two of our hotter pitchers ... the hottest pitcher is Rivero — fourth-best in the game right now, by any numbers you want to grab — and put him in the ninth inning not knowing when you're going to get there, how many reps he's going to get,” Hurdle said.

“(Rivero) has got 31 touches. He's been used aggressively. We plan on maintaining that. Nicasio is not far behind him, and his numbers are also very solid. It's the same role. Could one of them come in in the seventh, get the last out and pitch the eighth? Yeah, then the other guy would get the ninth. It's the role they've been doing. It's just, theoretically, it'll be bumped back.”

Watson will not go back to being a setup guy, a role he filled superbly from 2014-16 when Melancon was the closer. Instead, Hurdle will try to find spots for Watson in the sixth or seventh inning when the game is not on the line.

“We're going to unplug Tony from the ninth and try to package him some opportunities, similar to what we did with Daniel Hudson,” Hurdle said. “We'll try to give him multiple touches during the week — in a perfect world, every other day — and see how it plays out.”

Watson's 4.44 ERA and 1.52 WHIP are the worst of his seven-year career. He's blown five saves, including in back-to-back games this week against the Baltimore Orioles.

On Tuesday, Watson served up a two-run homer to ruin 5-3 lead. The next day, after Hurdle insisted Watson would remain the closer, Watson gave up another two-run homer as part of a four-run ninth. The Pirates lost both games in extra innings.

“He's got work to do, and that's what we talked about,” Hurdle said. “How are we best served to get him back to being the best pitcher he can be?”

Taillon is ready ...

Jameson Taillon said he felt strong and healthy after throwing a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday.

“He'll get plugged into the rotation sometime early next week,” Hurdle said.

That probably will happen Monday, when the Pirates open a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

... Stewart is not

Chris Stewart (hamstring) was eligible to come off the disabled list Friday but is not ready for game action. This week, he's been working behind the plate and taking batting practice.

“Stew's going to need more time,” Hurdle said.

With starter Francisco Cervelli (concussion) also on the DL, Elias Diaz will get most of the playing time ahead of backup Jacob Stallings.

Hanson departs

Infielder Alen Hanson was claimed off waivers by the Chicago White Sox. Hanson was designated for assignment June 2 after batting .193 in 37 games with the Pirates.

Rob Biertempfel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rbiertempfel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BiertempfelTrib.