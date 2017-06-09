Penguins goalie Matt Murray specializes in putting poor showings behind him

Matt Murray went to the media dais after Thursday's Game 5 to look out at some of those who stoked the fire for a re-examination of the Penguins' goaltending situation just past the halfway point of the Stanley Cup Final.

Yet Murray, who made 24 saves in the victory that put the Penguins one win away from the Stanley Cup, proceeded through the press conference with typical stoicism. The crowd he wants to conquer did not gather in that media room. It waits several hundred miles away in Nashville.

In order to avoid a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, the Penguins must win Sunday at Bridgestone Arena, where the Predators hold a 9-1 record this postseason, with their lone loss coming in overtime. They must solve a mercurial Pekka Rinne, whose .949 save percentage at home in the 2017 playoffs stands in stark contrast to his .905 on the road. That means Murray, who owns even more severe home-road splits (.958 in five games at home, .903 in four away) this postseason, might need to silence rowdy critics clad in Predators apparel who watched him allow eight goals on 58 shots (.862 save percentage) in two previous stops in Nashville.

“It's probably human nature to say, ‘You let in five goals. You probably didn't play so well,' ” Murray said of Game 3 specifically. “But I honestly felt really sharp. I felt my movements were really good that game. I was finding pucks through traffic pretty well, for the most part. So it might be going against human nature to do it, and that's what makes (self assessment) difficult at times. But again, that's a perfect example right there. (It's) kind of hard to justify one way or another just by the result, so that's not how I like to look at things.”

Murray's ability to put goals allowed and games lost behind him became apparent a season ago when he manned the net during the Penguins' Stanley Cup run. Coach Mike Sullivan championed it on several occasions.

Talk of Murray's composure and “calming presence” came up infrequently after the goalie finished with consecutive sub-.900 save percentages for the first time in the playoffs in Game 3 and 4. But Sullivan never blamed Murray for the lopsided losses in Nashville, either. The coach emphasized that the team's breakdowns happen farther up the ice, not in the goal crease.

What Sullivan witnessed from the Penguins in Game 5 is what he wants out of them in Game 6. And he considers it a reasonable expectation, even away from the comfy confines of PPG Paints Arena.

“I think sometimes people can get fooled by the scores of games, but we don't,” Sullivan said. “We try to keep an objective assessment of our games.

“We knew coming out of the first two games that we probably didn't play our best and were fortunate to be in the position that we were in, and we felt as though we played a little bit better than the results we got in Nashville. I think we've got a realistic assessment of where our team is at. We believe that we're gaining traction and momentum with each game that we play, and we understand that the next one is going to be the hardest, so we're going to have to reset our mindset and be ready to play that game.”

Resetting is a Murray specialty. So is the pursuit of self-improvement — and there's still plenty to sharpen after a shutout win.

“There's definitely things you can take from any game, no matter what happens,” Murray said. “I mean, (it's) nothing in particular that I probably will share with you.”

The more Murray fills his head with fine-tuning observations for Nashville, the less he's likely to listen to or notice all of the noise — both literal and figurative — surrounding him at this stage of the Final. That he shut out the Predators in Game 5 is irrelevant to how he denies the distractions for Game 6.

“Matt doesn't need anything,” Sullivan said of the shutout's significance to the netminder. “Matt, I think, understands his game and how he needs to play in order to help this team win, and he believes in himself and we believe in him.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.