Penguins notebook: Sidney Crosby has another big game with youngsters

Sidney Crosby had a breakout performance in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

He set the tone by splitting the Nashville Predators' top defense pair and drawing a penalty on the first shift of the game. He threw his hat into the Conn Smythe Trophy ring with a three-assist showing that left him one point behind teammate Evgeni Malkin in the NHL postseason scoring race.

That he did so with 22-year-old Jake Guentzel and 25-year-old Conor Sheary on his wings shouldn't come as a surprise.

In the years between Penguins championships in 2009 and '16, the team always seemed to be looking for a perfect veteran fit to add to Crosby's line. Since Sullivan took over in January of 2015, Crosby has played more with young, homegrown players as linemates.

“I think one of the things that allows our young kids to play with Sid is how he interacts with these guys,” Sullivan said Friday. “He's very encouraging. He's very supportive, and these guys, they so look up to him for what he's accomplished in the game and the player and the person that he is, that they'll go through a wall for him. I give Sid a lot of credit for his leadership skills and how he interacts with these guys on a daily basis.”

Building off blowouts

So far in the Stanley Cup playoffs, teams have not been able to successfully build off of blowout victories.

League-wide, three teams have won by at least six goals in the playoffs. They all lost the next game.

In the first round, the San Jose Sharks followed up a 7-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 loss. In the second round, the Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, in Game 6, then lost 2-1 in Game 7.

In the Eastern Conference final, the Penguins followed a 7-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 with a 2-1 loss in Game 6.

Sullivan is hoping his team is experienced enough to buck the trend in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night in Nashville after a 6-0 victory in Game 5.

“It's one game, and we've got to put it behind us and make sure we set our sights on that one task in front of us, and that's Game 6,” Sullivan said. “You know, I believe this team has a certain maturity to it, and it starts, it always starts with our leadership. I think they understand how these series go and how, from one game to the next, we have to reset the mindset and just be ready to play.”

Arena watch party

PPG Paints Arena will be open for a Game 6 watch party Sunday night, the Penguins announced. The NBC broadcast of the game, which begins a little after 8 p.m., will be played on the video board.

Tickets are $10 and go on sale at noon Friday. Seats are assigned, and there is a limit of eight tickets per order.

Parking in arena lots also will be $10. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and concession stands will be open.

