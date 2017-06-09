Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins notebook: Sidney Crosby has another big game with youngsters
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:39 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Sidney Crosby had a breakout performance in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night.

He set the tone by splitting the Nashville Predators' top defense pair and drawing a penalty on the first shift of the game. He threw his hat into the Conn Smythe Trophy ring with a three-assist showing that left him one point behind teammate Evgeni Malkin in the NHL postseason scoring race.

That he did so with 22-year-old Jake Guentzel and 25-year-old Conor Sheary on his wings shouldn't come as a surprise.

In the years between Penguins championships in 2009 and '16, the team always seemed to be looking for a perfect veteran fit to add to Crosby's line. Since Sullivan took over in January of 2015, Crosby has played more with young, homegrown players as linemates.

“I think one of the things that allows our young kids to play with Sid is how he interacts with these guys,” Sullivan said Friday. “He's very encouraging. He's very supportive, and these guys, they so look up to him for what he's accomplished in the game and the player and the person that he is, that they'll go through a wall for him. I give Sid a lot of credit for his leadership skills and how he interacts with these guys on a daily basis.”

Building off blowouts

So far in the Stanley Cup playoffs, teams have not been able to successfully build off of blowout victories.

League-wide, three teams have won by at least six goals in the playoffs. They all lost the next game.

In the first round, the San Jose Sharks followed up a 7-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers with a 4-3 loss. In the second round, the Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks, 7-1, in Game 6, then lost 2-1 in Game 7.

In the Eastern Conference final, the Penguins followed a 7-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 with a 2-1 loss in Game 6.

Sullivan is hoping his team is experienced enough to buck the trend in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night in Nashville after a 6-0 victory in Game 5.

“It's one game, and we've got to put it behind us and make sure we set our sights on that one task in front of us, and that's Game 6,” Sullivan said. “You know, I believe this team has a certain maturity to it, and it starts, it always starts with our leadership. I think they understand how these series go and how, from one game to the next, we have to reset the mindset and just be ready to play.”

Arena watch party

PPG Paints Arena will be open for a Game 6 watch party Sunday night, the Penguins announced. The NBC broadcast of the game, which begins a little after 8 p.m., will be played on the video board.

Tickets are $10 and go on sale at noon Friday. Seats are assigned, and there is a limit of eight tickets per order.

Parking in arena lots also will be $10. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and concession stands will be open.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.comor via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Gorman: Sidney Crosby takes game to another level
From the start, Sidney Crosby showed Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final would be played on a different level. That was a problem for ...
Zeroing in: Penguins one win away from Stanley Cup repeat 
Apparently, there was nothing wrong with the Penguins that a handful of fries on a sandwich couldn't cure. Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel had three-point nights, ...
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks to Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) during a break in play against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Pen fans celebrate a goal by Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Blue Jackets in the first period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.