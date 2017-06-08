Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Game 5 photo gallery: Penguins vs. Predators

Tribune-Review | Thursday, June 8, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) gets tied up with Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) shoves Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (6) checks Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) into the boards in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta celebrates with teammate Bryan Rust after Rust's goal against the Predators in the first period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate with defenseman Justin Schultz after Schultz's goal against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust celebrates his goal against the Predators in the first period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins celebrate a goal against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) pursues the puck against the Penguins in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) is checked by Predators defenseman Matt Irwin (52) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) falls to the ice with Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) blocks a shot on goal from Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) tries to find clean air with the puck against the Penguins in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) navigates traffic behind the net against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates a goal by Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) celebrates a goal against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) scores a goal past Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) comes flying into Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) for a check in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan yells in the second period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta takes out Predators left wing Austin Watson in the second period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray eyes the puck as he makes a save against the Predators in the second period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel celebrates with the bench in the second period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz takes out Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm in the second period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel and teammate Scott Wilson defend Predators center Filip Forsberg in the second period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pens fans cheer while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pens fans cheer while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pens fans cheer while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pens fans cheer while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Connor Wagner, 27, the Northside, looks on while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rob Terbovich, 24, of Mt. Lebanon, looks on while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Keller Maryott, 8, of Murrysville, and father, Chris, 46, look on while watching the big screen outside of PPG Paints Arena during the Penguins game on Thursday, June 8, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) gets his stick in front an attempted shot Predators center Mike Fisher (12) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) bows his head during the national anthem before the first period against the Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) knocks the puck away from the goal against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) passes an assist to right wing Phil Kessel (81) for a goal against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) stops a shot on against the Penguins in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) goes airborne against Predators left wing Harry Zolnierczyk (26) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) takes Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) to ice as Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) fights with Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) pressures Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) stops a shot on goal from Predators center Mike Fisher (12) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (17) and Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) collide with Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) pushes Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) off the crease in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Chris Kunitz (14) fights for position in front of the goal with Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) congratulates goalie Matt Murray (30) on a 6-0 shutout against the Predators in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) looks on as a shot on goal is blocked by Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby collects the puck in front of the goal against the Predators in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) tries to knock away the puck from Predators right wing James Neal (18) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) collects the sticks of his teammates after a series of fights against the Penguins in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) steps in front of an oncoming puck from the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) blocks a shot on goal from Predators right wing Craig Smith (15) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) talks with teammates during a break in play against the Predators in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) stops an attacking Predators center Mike Fisher (12) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) gets in the face of Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) holds his nose as Penguins defenseman Trevor Daley (6) gets in the face of Predators center Ryan Johansen (92) in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) plays from his knees against the Predators in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) blocks a shot on goal as Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) checks Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) talks with teammates during a break in play against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators goalie Juuse Saros (74) is unable to stop a shot from Penguins defenseman Ron Hainsey (65) for a goal in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) heads to the penalty box against the Penguins in the third period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks to Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) during a break in play against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) loses his feet against Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) in the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) has a word with Predators defenseman Yannick Weber (7) in the second period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A Penguins raises a sign before the start of the first period against the Predators of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) steps in front of a shot from Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) in the third period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) fights with Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) in the third period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) complains to a referee against the Predators in the second period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Carter Rowney (37) trails Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) in the second period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) is upended by Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson (38) in the third period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Linesman Mark Shewchyk separates Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) and Penguins right wing Patric Hornqvist (72) in the third period during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 5 hours ago

A look at Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins and Nashville Predators through the lenses of Trib photographers Chaz Palla and Christian Tyler Randolph.

