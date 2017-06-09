Sidney Crosby antics in Game 5 frustrate, confound some on social media

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What got into Sidney Crosby during Game 5?

On top of playing at an other-wordly level , helping lead the Penguins to a 6-0 whitewashing of the Nashville Predators to take a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, Crosby got involved in some antics that some took exception to.

After getting tied up with Nashville star P.K. Subban behind the net toward the end of the first period period, Crosby — while trying to get unlocked and grab his stick — did his best Michael Jordan and dribbled (for lack of a better term) Subban's head off the ice a few times.

The beautiful game pic.twitter.com/CCrklDcq0m — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

Here are some (tweets not containing swear words) reactions to the play.

My take on the Crosby/Subban scrap. Crosby was face washin him, but he also couldnt get his stick from subban. Sorry his face was in the way — Brian Longwill (@LocalLongwill) June 9, 2017

why does everyone ignore the fact that Subban had Crosby's leg in figure four lock & Sid was trying to get away from him thats all #pens — tim m (@bearandpizza) June 9, 2017

Everyone wants to talk about Crosby and Subban. Anyone want to talk about Nashville losing 6-0 after dominating the last 2 games? — David Walters Jr. (@DWalters29) June 9, 2017

And I won't let anyone tell me any different. I get the protect the stars thing, but Subban is a star. Crosby is 100% officiated different. — alex lake (@TheLakeEffect25) June 9, 2017

Crosby slams Subban's head into the icePens fans: 'part of the game bro'Crosby gets breathed onPens fans 'OMG CROSBY SUFFERS SO MUCH' — NOT Jake Virtanen (@Virtanen_18) June 9, 2017

Marc Staal, anyone?

Marc Staal did this to sidney crosby about 69 times during their series without 1 penalty or suspension. yet the league protects him pic.twitter.com/iMM0C8iaGI — Chad (@madchad412) March 24, 2017

Later, #WaterBottleGate took center stage. While the play was moving toward the Penguins zone during the second period, Crosby seemingly threw a water bottle onto the ice behind the play. The Penguins regained control of the puck during the play, which should have been blown dead, and Phil Kessel scored the Penguins' fifth goal .

some intense intermission water bottle analysis pic.twitter.com/VjB8YZCA9B — steph (@myregularface) June 9, 2017

Later, he apologized to an official, mouthing "I didn't mean to throw that."

"I didn't mean to throw that' pic.twitter.com/UaUC6PEKFX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 9, 2017

We'll send that one to the Twitter jury.

*fans throw dead fish on the ice*-WOW WHAT AN AWESOME TRADITION *Crosby throws water bottle on the ice*-WOW SID IS CLASSLESS — upgrūv (@upgruv) June 9, 2017

Crosby should be suspended because of the head smash, but by rule he should be because of the water bottle as well. He won't though — The7thPredator (@The7thPred) June 9, 2017

Crosby throws a water bottle and nothing is said, @JacobDeveral throws a catfish and they wanna put him under the jail. @Midday180 — Ryan McDermott (@pastoryan1) June 9, 2017

Crosby throws water bottle at NSH player, no call. On same play PIT scores. NHL must review officiating tonight. #NSHvsPIT — Preston Bromley (@PrestonBromley) June 9, 2017

Game 6 is 8 p.m. Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.