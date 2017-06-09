Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Sidney Crosby antics in Game 5 frustrate, confound some on social media

Matt Rosenberg | Friday, June 9, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) tangles with Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban (76) during the first period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) gets tied up with Predators defenseman P.K. Subban (76) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 7 hours ago

What got into Sidney Crosby during Game 5?

On top of playing at an other-wordly level , helping lead the Penguins to a 6-0 whitewashing of the Nashville Predators to take a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, Crosby got involved in some antics that some took exception to.

After getting tied up with Nashville star P.K. Subban behind the net toward the end of the first period period, Crosby — while trying to get unlocked and grab his stick — did his best Michael Jordan and dribbled (for lack of a better term) Subban's head off the ice a few times.

Here are some (tweets not containing swear words) reactions to the play.

Marc Staal, anyone?

Later, #WaterBottleGate took center stage. While the play was moving toward the Penguins zone during the second period, Crosby seemingly threw a water bottle onto the ice behind the play. The Penguins regained control of the puck during the play, which should have been blown dead, and Phil Kessel scored the Penguins' fifth goal .

Later, he apologized to an official, mouthing "I didn't mean to throw that."

We'll send that one to the Twitter jury.

Game 6 is 8 p.m. Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

