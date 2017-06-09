Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Gorman: Scoring isn't all on Penguins stars
Kevin Gorman | Friday, June 9, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins celebrate a goal by Penguins defenseman Justin Schultz (4) against the Predators in the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday June 08, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

So often, the Stanley Cup Final storyline is about the stars and scoring, be it prolific or unproductive.

There is a tendency to put that pressure on the Penguins, who have in Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel the top four in playoff points.

The sad part is the singling out of a player who hasn't scored in a stretch, as was the case with Kessel. The winger had gone six games without a goal, which seems like an eternity for a sniper, before scoring in Game 5.

“You know what, I had a couple chances, too. I missed the net a couple times where I should've hit the net,” Kessel said. “That's how it goes. It's hockey, right?”

Right, Phil.

The thing about hockey, especially during the Stanley Cup playoffs, is that goals can be hard to come by.

Guentzel knows that as well as anyone. The rookie winger leads the NHL playoffs in goals, with 13, yet endured an eight-game stretch without a goal.

“Everyone's fighting for that inch, that extra inch, so it's so much harder to score now,” Guentzel said. “It happens. It's the game of hockey, so you've just got to stay with it and stay positive.”

The Penguins experienced that while scoring two goals in two losses at Nashville, just as the Predators have found in scoring four goals in three games at PPG Paints Arena. Conversely, the Penguins have scored 15 goals in three home games and the Predators nine in two.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan acknowledged after the Game 4 loss that “it's hard to win when you score one goal,” but was optimistic about the chances created.

“Do we need to get more scoring throughout? Sure,” Sullivan said. “But we just got to play the game the right way. That's the way I look at it. If we do that, we'll get opportunities to score, and we believe in our guys.”

If the Penguins' 6-0 victory in Game 5 on Thursday night proved anything, it's when they play the right way, goals can come from anyone.

Not just the stars.

Crosby was the best player on the ice, and he didn't score a goal. He did, however, have three assists. And Crosby had gone five games without a goal before scoring in the 4-1 Game 4 loss.

It was promising to see Crosby, Malkin and Kessel — who both scored goals in Game 5 — playing at a high level in the same game, if only because they created chances for goals by Justin Schultz, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Ron Hainsey.

“For those guys to step up the way they did in such an important game for our team, I think, speaks to the character of their person,” Sullivan said. “These guys care about the Penguins. They want to win. And I believe their games have been gaining traction here over the last couple of games. These guys are playing better and better. I mentioned that after Game 4.

“So, to see these guys get rewarded on the score sheet, but it was more than just the score sheet last night. These guys played the game the right way. They played a 200-foot game, quick game. And they were certainly difficult to play against. And you can see how dangerous they are when they have the puck. I thought they were a threat almost every shift they were on the ice. And when they play that way, they're inspiring to their teammates.”

That's instructive, because the goals that clinched Cup championships came from Max Talbot in 2009 and Brian Dumoulin, Kris Letang and Patric Hornqvist in '16 — not Crosby, Malkin or Kessel.

The stars need to shine, but they can't always score.

That's hockey, right?

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

