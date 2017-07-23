Marc-Andre Fleury spends 'last day as a Penguin' with Stanley Cup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Have time for one more tear-jerking Marc-Andre Fleury moment?

The former Penguins goalie — now the key cog of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights — had his day with the Stanley Cup in Quebec on Saturday, and it was chronicled by NHL.com .

Fleury spent the day at the Ronald McDonald House in Montreal, celebrating his daughter Scarlett's second birthday and taking pictures and signing autographs for minor hockey players at Colissee Cardin, a rink in his hometown of Sorel-Tracy.

Fleury sported a "412" hat throughout the day.

"I think this was my last day as a Penguin, I would say," Fleury told NHL.com. "I have members of my family who had their Penguins hats who told me this was the last time those will come out. So I think after today, I can turn the page and get ready for Vegas."

Philip Pritchard, the keeper of the Cup, tweeted pictures of Fleury's day.