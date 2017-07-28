Former Penguins player Scott Young to lead development staff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scott Young, who helped the Penguins win the Stanley Cup as a player in 1991, will now be tasked with guiding the team's player development.

Young was named director of player development Friday, replacing Mark Recchi, who was recently promoted to assistant coach.

In addition to Young, Jarrod Skalde was named player development coach and Brandon Sullivan was tabbed the goaltending development coach.

Young, 49, a recent United States Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, played 16 seasons in the NHL, winning a Stanley Cup in ‘91 with the Penguins and in ‘96 with the Avalanche. He also had a decorated career with USA Hockey.

He most recently served on the hockey staff at his college alma mater, Boston University, since 2014. His tenure there began as the school's director of hockey operations, before he moved behind the bench as an assistant coach for the last two seasons.

Young played for six franchises — the Hartford Whalers, Pittsburgh, Quebec/Colorado, Anaheim, St. Louis and Dallas — while amassing regular-season totals of 1,181 games, 342 goals, 415 assists and 757 points. His goal total ranks 10th all-time among American-born players. Young tacked on 87 points in 141 career NHL playoff games.

Skalde, 46, had a 17-plus year professional playing career and played for eight NHL teams. He was a teammate of Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin in New Jersey, and most recently was the head coach of the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League the last two years.

Sullivan, 29, has worked closely with newly-appointed Penguins goaltending coach Mike Buckley for the last eight years as a staff member at Buckley's GDS Elite training school. Sullivan has also spent the last two years as a scout for the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League.