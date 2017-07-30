Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins sign Conor Sheary to 3-year contract
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, July 30, 2017, 2:00 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates with Conor Sheary after Sheary's game winning goal against the Sabres in the third period Sunday, March 5, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 36 minutes ago

The Penguins were willing to overlook winger Conor Sheary's slump during this year's Stanley Cup run, signing him Sunday to a three-year, $9 million contract.

Sheary, a second-year winger, had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday. The Penguins also avoided arbitration with defenseman Brian Dumoulin last Monday when they agreed on a six-year, $24.6 million deal minutes before the hearing.

The Penguins clearly put more weight on Sheary's regular season performance when he was fourth on the team with 23 goals and 53 points in 61 regular-season games. He was a winger on Sidney Crosby's line, which made signing Sheary one of the team's off-season priorities.

“There was probably a two-week period with Sid and (Jake) Guentzel that they were really special,” Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said.

Sheary, 25, put up impressive numbers despite limited power-play time. Of his 23 goals, 21 were scored at even strength. He slumped badly in the playoffs, scoring only two goals in 22 games and sitting out a game as a healthy scratch.

Rutherford has been busy this summer with the signings of Sheary and Dumoulin while trying to keep the two-time Stanley Cup champions together. But his offseason work is far from finished.

He is still hopeful of acquiring another center. Plus, the Penguins are waiting for center Matt Cullen, who will turn 41 in November, to decide if he wants to return or retire.

“He has a decision to make,” Rutherford said of Cullen, “not just about hockey. He's a terrific family man and it's about what's right for his family.”

Rutherford was helped a bit by the fact that Sheary and Dumoulin share agent Lewis Gross.

“When we were talking about Dumoulin, we were also talking Conor,” Rutherford said.

Sheary played his best hockey in January, recording six goals and nine points during the week ending Jan. 22 and earning the NHL's First Star of the Week. He finished the month with 13 points, second-most on the team to Crosby (14). His eight goals were tied for third in the NHL.

A native of Winchester, Mass., Sheary has played in 105 regular-season games and posted 63 points (30 goals, 33 assists) in his first two seasons. He entered the NHL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent.

