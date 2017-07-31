Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins become league-leader for national TV games
Chris Adamski | Monday, July 31, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena.

Nearly one-fifth of Penguins games this coming season will be available to national television audiences, starting with the season opener in which the team's second consecutive Stanley Cup championship banner is raised.

Sixteen Penguins games will be broadcast on either NBC or NBCSN in 2017-18, including three games each against the Metropolitan Division rivals the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.

Only the Chicago Blackhawks (17 appearances) will appear on national U.S. television more than the Penguins.

Nine of the Penguins NBC or NBCSN games will be shown exclusively on those networks; the other seven will be blacked out locally and shown to Pittsburgh viewers on AT&T SportsNet, which holds local rights to 73 Penguins games this season.

The Oct. 4 opener at home against the St. Louis Blues will mark the second season in a row that NBCSN will televise the banner-raising game for the Penguins. A week later, the Penguins play at Washington in their first of two NBCSN-televised meetings with the rival Capitals.

For the first time, the Penguins will play in the NHL's “Thanksgiving Showdown” in the afternoon on Black Friday – 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Boston Bruins.

Other than that, all the other nationally-televised games are on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Pittsburgh Penguins' 2017.18 National TV Schedule

Day/Date Opponent Time Network

Wednesday, October 4 vs. St. Louis 8:00PM NBCSN*

Wednesday, October 11 at Washington 7:30PM NBCSN*

Friday, November 24 at Boston 1:00PM NBC*

Tuesday, December 5 vs. NY Rangers 7:30PM NBCSN

Tuesday, January 2 at Philadelphia 7:00PM NBCSN

Sunday, January 7 vs. Boston 7:30PM NBCSN

Sunday, January 14 vs. NY Rangers 12:30PM NBC*

Wednesday, January 17 at Anaheim 10:00PM NBCSN

Thursday, January 18 at Los Angeles 10:00PM NBCSN

Thursday, March 1 at Boston 7:00PM NBCSN

Wednesday, March 7 at Philadelphia 8:00PM NBCSN*

Sunday, March 11 vs. Dallas 7:30PM NBCSN*

Wednesday, March 14 at NY Rangers 8:00PM NBCSN*

Thursday, March 15 at Montreal 7:30PM NBCSN

Sunday, March 25 vs. Philadelphia 12:30PM NBC*

Sunday, April 1 vs. Washington 7:30PM NBCSN*

*National Exclusive Broadcast

