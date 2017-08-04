Penguins' Scott Young named assistant coach for U.S. Olympic Hockey team
Penguins director of player development Scott Young completed a hat trick of summer achievements Friday when he was named an assistant coach on the 2018 United States Men's Olympic Hockey Team that will compete in the PyeongChang Games.
Young will serve as an assistant on Tony Granato's staff with assistant coaches Chris Chelios, Ron Rolston and Keith Allain. Granato was a Penguins assistant coach from 2009-14.
That appointment comes shortly after he was elected to the United State Hockey Hall of Fame and named the Penguins' director of player development.
This will be Young's fourth trip to the Olympics with the U.S team after playing in the 1988, ‘92 and 2002 Games. He won a silver medal in ‘02. Young and Granato were teammates in ‘88.
Young also skated for the victorious U.S. team in the World Cup of Hockey in 1996. That team was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as a group in 2016.