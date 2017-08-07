Happy 30th, kid! Penguins' Sidney Crosby spends birthday weekend with Stanley Cup
They grow up so fast.
Sidney Crosby — who is moving further and further from the "Sid the Kid" moniker — turned 30 Monday, and he celebrated the milestone birthday with a weekend celebration with one of his best friends: the Stanley Cup.
Crosby paraded the Cup around his home province of Nova Scotia over the weekend, visiting a children's hospital, a veterans' hospital and showing off on the docks outside his house.
It's the third time Crosby has been fortunate enough to bring the Cup home.
Crosby and the Cup will be the grand marshal(s) at the Natal Day parade that goes through Halifax and Dartmouth this afternoon.
Take a look at some of the scenes from his weekend with the Cup. Feel free to share you favorite Sidney Crosby moments in the comments below.
Sidney Crosby what a great person you are! Thanks from all the kids @IWKHealthCentre @NHL @penguins @HFXMooseheads @HockeyHallFame #classact pic.twitter.com/36e84EtNEE— Freshii ScotiaSquare (@Freshii_Halifax) August 6, 2017
Sidney Crosby welcomes the #StanleyCup back to Nova Scotia. (Halifax, NS) @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/ZlAKFElxHV— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 6, 2017
Sid visits a Veteran's Retirement home (Halifax, NS) #stanleycup @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/yiyeW8i8Xw— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 6, 2017
Everyone loves the #StanleyCup ! Sid surprises kids at a local children's hospital. (Halifax, NS) @penguins @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/sCStH5QwNs— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 6, 2017
5 trophies on display including the #stanleycup at the Crosby party in Nova Scotia. @NHL @HockeyHallFame @penguins pic.twitter.com/qMwa8CBa2O— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 6, 2017
Sidney salutes his neighbours on the lake. #stanleycup @HockeyHallFame @NHL @penguins pic.twitter.com/EcHy3hCuuo— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 6, 2017
Another great evening in Nova Scotia. The Crosby party slowly calls it a day on his 3rd #stanleycup party. @NHL @HockeyHallFame @penguins pic.twitter.com/jVEQ0dLl6Q— Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) August 7, 2017
Sunday, Sid Crosby surprised everyone at a farm market near his Nova Scotia home, by showing off the Stanley Cup. @penguins @WithrowMarket pic.twitter.com/w1Fk6MAoUv— Roger Taylor (@thisrogertaylor) August 7, 2017