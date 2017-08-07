Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

As he turns 30, see Penguins' Sidney Crosby through the years

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins top draft pick and first player to be chosen in the NHL draft
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) kisses the Stanley Cup Trophy after defeating the Nashville Predators in Game 6 to claim the NHL Stanley Cup on Sunday June 11, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Sidney Crosby plays a game of bubble hockey Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015 at his home in Enfield Nova Scotia, Canada.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins celebrate a goal by Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Predators in the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday June 05, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby eyes the puck against the Capitals in the third period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference second-round playoff series Saturday, April 30, 2016 at Verizon Center.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby works the crowd as he walks the red carpet into Consol Energy Center Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, before the home opener against Montreal.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon share a lighter moument after an off ice work out Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015 at the Halifax Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup during the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup victory parade, Downtown on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The President of the United States Barack Obama has to move the mini Stanley Cup to set down the Stanley Cup with Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the East room during a celebration at the White House Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 in Washington DC.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguin Sidney Crosby gets ready for a face-off during their 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby fights for the puck with the Jets' Toby Engstrom and Mark Scheifele (55) in the third period Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016 at Consol Energy Center.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Sidney Crosby carries the Stanley Cup as the Pittsburgh Penguins arrives at Atlantic Aviation in Moon on Monday, June 13, 2016.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Sidney Crosby does hanging crunches as Nathan MacKinnon does dead lifts Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015 at the Halifax Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Sidney Crosby shares a lighter moment with Nathan MacKinnon (c) and Andrew MacDonald as they warm up for a work out Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015 at the Halifax Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins Sidney Crosby with cup Sunday, June 12, 2016 at SAP Center in San Jose Calif.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Team Canada's Sidney Crosby fires a shot during the third period of the World Cup of Hockey exhibition game against Team Russia Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, at Consol Energy Center.
Mario Lemieux shakes Penguins' captian Sidney Crosby's hand in the locker room after the Penguins beat the Flyers 6-0 in game 5 clinching a place in the Stanley Cup Fianls at Mellon Arena May 18, 2008. chaz palla
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Sidney Crosby looks out on Grand Lake from his dock Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2015 at his home in Enfield Nova Scotia, Canada.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates Sidney Crosby's goal against the Panthers in the second period Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby fends off the Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom in the third period Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux takes out Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby in the second period Wednesday, April 1, 2015 at Consol Energy Center.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby takes the ice before the opener against the Ducks Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014 at Consol Enrgy Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby eyes the puck against the Capitals in the third period during game 2 of the Eastern Conference second-round playoff series Saturday, April 30, 2016 at Verizon Center.
Christopher Horner
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup at PNC Park before the Pirates' game against Detroit Sunday June 14, 2009. The Pirates honored the Stanley Cup champions with a pre-game ceremony and winger Bill Guerin threw out the first pitch. (Christopher Horner/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby with his Stanley Cup ring Sept. 29, 2009. (Chaz Palla/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Sidney Crosby hoists the Stanley Cup during the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup victory parade, Downtown on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby greets Cameron and Connor Evans (rt) as they get their season tickets in the locker room Monday, Sept. 14, 2015 at Consol Energy Center.
Sidney Crosby, 17, of Nova Scotia, the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft, shares a laugh with host Jay Leno during a taping of 'The Tonight Show With Jay Leno,' in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 4, 2005. Crosby, who turns 18 on Aug. 7, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby plays against the Bruins Friday, Dec. 18, 2105 at Consol Energy Center.
Chaz Palla | Trib Total Media
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates the second of his two goals in the second period against the Rangers Saturday, April 18, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby fights for the puck with Rangers defenseman Marc Staal in the first period Wednesday. Feb. 10, 2016 at Consol Energy Center.
John Altdorfer
Center and Sidney Crosby deals a Four of Clubs during a game of blackjace at the Consol Energy Center in Uptown during the Aces and Ice Casino Night to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. Feb. 26, 2015.
Marc Andre Fleury (left) and Sidney Crosby wave to fans with the Stanley Cup during the Victory Parade route on Boulevard of the Allies, downtown, Monday, June 15, 2009. (Andrew Russell/Tribune-Review)
Sidney Crosby poses for a photo with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police during a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia on Friday, August 7, 2009. Ryan Taplin photo
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) exits the rink after warm ups during the Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Saturday Feb. 25, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

From hyped-superstar “Sid the Kid” to three-time Stanley Cup champion, here is a photo gallery of Sidney Crosby over his 12 seasons with the Penguins.

Related Content
Happy 30th, kid! Penguins' Sidney Crosby spends birthday weekend with Stanley Cup
They grow up so fast. Sidney Crosby — who is moving further and further from the "Sid the Kid" moniker — turned 30 Monday, and he ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.