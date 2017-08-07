Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Sidney Crosby shares Stanley Cup with his hometown on 30th birthday

Kristen Lipscombe | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
Kristen Lipscombe | For the Tribune-Review
Sidney Crosby speaks to reporters Monday in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Kristen Lipscombe | For the Tribune-Review
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby shows off the Stanley Cup to some hockey campers who ran into their hometown hero Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, outside Halifax Forum.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Underneath his plain black ball cap, there are a few gray hairs sprouting atop the head of a certain superstar hockey player who long has been known as The Kid.

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, whose nickname, Sid The Kid, has followed him through three Stanley Cup titles, marked his 30th birthday Monday by celebrating with the Canadian city where he was raised.

Crosby, accompanied by hockey's most coveted trophy, served as honorary grand marshal of the Natal Day Parade, which capped a weekend of festivities celebrating his home city's 122nd birthday.

“Lots. Grays and whites,” Crosby said with his signature smile while having a laugh with members of the media who gathered inside Halifax Forum before the annual parade in Nova Scotia's capital city.

But if two Art Ross, two Conn Smyth, two Hart Memorial and two Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophies — along with two Olympic gold medals, his trio of Stanley Cups and a plethora of other honors — are any indication, a few gray hairs aren't throwing Crosby off his game.

“I think with age, hopefully, my game becomes a little ... smarter,” he said. “Things like speed ... we all know that's typically not something that's going to last as long, but if you can make up for it in other areas, you give yourself a better chance of that success.”

Despite a long list of impressive accomplishments, Crosby said he doesn't take any of them — including laying claim to the Stanley Cup — for granted.

“It's still something that pushes me every day, to be able to win that, to be able to have these type of experiences,” he said. “You have a window to be able to do this, you know. It's not something you take for granted.”

Crosby also didn't take his supporters for granted during his quality time with the Cup over the weekend.

Following Monday's press conference, Crosby took time to chat with a group of young hockey campers in the arena parking lot before their hometown hockey hero jumped into a white pick-up truck to take his spot at the head of the parade.

On Sunday, Crosby stopped by children's hospital the IWK Health Centre and Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax to spend time with fans before heading to his Grand Lake home for a party with family and friends.

After Monday's parade in Halifax and Dartmouth, Crosby went to Rimouski, Quebec, for his second parade of the day. It marked the first time Crosby brought the Cup back to the community that became his home during his two seasons with the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

In Halifax Regional Municipality, an amalgamated city that includes Crosby's hometown of Cole Harbour, tens of thousands of residents lined the streets for a parade held annually, but this time, with Crosby at its helm.

Neighborhoods on both sides of Halifax Harbour were awash in Penguins black and gold, and crowds erupted into cheers as Crosby and the Cup approached. Many fans sang “Happy Birthday” as he waved to them, his sunglasses hiding his eyes but not his grin.

“Happy 30th Birthday, Sidney,” 9-year-old Parker MacIntyre's homemade sign read.

“Awesome!” Parker exclaimed in unison with fellow Pens fans Maria King and Madison MacMullin, both 12, and 10-year-old Addison MacIntyre, of what it was like seeing Crosby roll by in his truck.

This isn't the first time Crosby has taken Lord Stanley for a ride through town on his birthday. He carried the trophy through Cole Harbour on his 22nd birthday — Aug. 7, 2009 — after his first Stanley Cup win. Last year, his parade was July 15 in conjunction with his annual hockey camp but also limited to the Cole Harbour community.

This year, the parade route stretched from the other side of the harbor, in Halifax's north end, moving across Angus L. Macdonald Bridge, and to the Lake Banook area of Dartmouth. The Natal Day route allowed more residents to catch a glimpse of Crosby and his sparkling Cup.

“It's pretty special to be able to do this on my birthday and share it with everybody,” he said. “I don't feel 30 sometimes. Sometimes I do. It depends, so I just try to enjoy things as much as I can. But it's just a number to me.”

Kristen Lipscombe is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.