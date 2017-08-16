Matt Cullen picks Minnesota over Penguins

Veteran forward Matt Cullen will play a 20th season in the NHL, but it won't be with the Penguins.

Cullen, 40, signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday. It will pay him $1 million in base salary and up to $700,000 in bonuses.

“Obviously Minnesota is home and it's a special place for me, but everything we've gone through in Pittsburgh the last two years has been pretty special,” Cullen said. “It's a fantastic organization and the friendships that you make along the way, it's not easy to say goodbye and walk away. It was a really difficult decision.”

Cullen has been a key piece of the Penguins' forward corps over the past two Stanley Cup championship runs. He anchored the fourth line and penalty killing units and cracked the 30-point barrier in both of his seasons with the team.

Immediately following the Penguins' championship victory over Nashville in June, Cullen said he was leaning toward retirement, but if he played one more year, he couldn't see himself doing it anywhere but in Pittsburgh. His change of heart led him to his hometown team, which he played for once before from 2010-12.

He said family played a critical role in his decision. He has three sons under age 12.

“At age 40, it's time to let the kids find some roots and settle down at home,” said Cullen, a native of Virginia, Minn. “As you go through a long career, the kids give up a lot to allow you to play. At a certain point here, it becomes more important to be fair to them too.”

Cullen's decision to stay home with the Wild shines a spotlight on the Penguins' lack of bodies at the center position. Past stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the next two spots on the depth chart are held down by Carter Rowney, who has played 27 NHL games, and July free-agent signing Greg McKegg, who has played 65.

General manager Jim Rutherford has said repeatedly during the offseason that he plans to add a center via trade at some point.

Cullen said calling Rutherford with the news was the hardest thing he had to do Wednesday. The pair have a long history dating to their days in Carolina from 2005-10.

“Jim was the first (call) and most difficult,” Cullen said. “You never want to let down the guy who has done so much for you in your career. I think Jim knows how much I think of him and how much I feel I owe him for what he's done for my career. If he hadn't made the phone call a couple of years ago, I would be coaching youth hockey right now. I owe him an awful lot. That was the most difficult.

“Calling Sid and (Mike Sullivan), those are just not easy calls to make. They're friendships that will last forever. It's not easy to make those, but obviously they're all understanding of how it works and what went into the decision. It's nice to have those conversations, but not easy.”

