Penguins

Penguins' preseason opener at PSU sells out

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Penguins celebrate a goal by Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Predators in the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday June 05, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins celebrate a goal by Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Predators in the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday June 05, 2017 at Bridgestone Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Penguins' preseason opener against the Buffalo Sabres at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena on Sept. 19 is sold out.

Tickets available to the public sold out in July. Last week, all student tickets were sold as well. In a Thursday release, Penn State recommended fans who still want to attend turn to the resale market.

