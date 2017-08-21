Penguins sign center Jean-Sebastien Dea
The Penguins signed the last of their seven restricted free agents, announcing a one-year, two-way contract with center Jean-Sebastien Dea on Monday. It will pay him $650,000 when he's in the NHL.
Dea, 23, has been a regular with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton the past two years, averaging 19 goals per season. He made his NHL debut in last year's regular-season finale against the New York Rangers. Dea is expected to be part of a group of call-up options at the center position led by free-agent acquisition Greg McKegg, second-year pro Teddy Blueger and rookie Adam Johnson.
Conor Sheary and Brian Dumoulin had the most complicated restricted free agent negotiations this offseason, nearly heading to arbitration before re-signing. The other Penguins RFAs who received new contracts were Justin Schultz, Derrick Pouliot, Frankie Corrado and Josh Archibald.
