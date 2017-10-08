Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta becoming offensive threat

Confront Olli Maatta with the fact he scored two huge goals in the Eastern Conference finals against the Ottawa Senators last season, and he'll shrug.

Remind him he scored in his first two exhibition games this preseason, and he'll grin.

Point out he's found the back of the net in each of his team's first two home games of the regular season, and he'll share a chuckle.

Maatta doesn't think he's transforming into a high-scoring offensive defenseman now that he's passed his 23rd birthday, but mounting evidence sure seems to be pointing more or less in that direction.

After all, counting playoffs, preseason and regular season, the affable Finn has six goals and 10 points in his last 21 games.

Maatta suggested his growing offensive totals are simply a result of a renewed commitment to getting pucks through to the net whenever he can.

“Just trying to deliver it,” Maatta said. “Get in on net when you get the chance. That's something we have to do a better job of. I think our forwards do a great job getting in front of the net.”

Coach Mike Sullivan thinks there's a little more to it than that.

“We've always believed Olli has good offensive instincts,” Sullivan said. “He jumps into plays when he sees them. I really believe his hockey IQ is his greatest asset. He really sees the ice well. He's a cerebral player, both defensively and offensively.

“I think the fact that he's getting involved in the offense more in these last few games is an indication that he's feeling good about himself and his game. That confidence goes a long way.”

Maatta's most prolific offensive season came when he recorded nine goals and 29 points as a rookie in 2013-14. The following season, he had surgeries to remove a cancerous tumor from his thyroid and to repair a shoulder injury. By last season, his totals dropped to one goal and seven points.

With teams playing defense as five-man units in the modern NHL, it's virtually impossible to create chances using only three forwards. When a defenseman like Maatta has success playing on his toes, the team's attack is eminently more dangerous, and its puck-possession game is much more effective.

“He's a guy that we think can help us offensively from the back end,” Sullivan said. “The style of play that we're trying to play, we get our defensemen involved in the offense, not just off the rush but in the offensive zone as well. It's hard to generate offense in today's game in the absence of it. Olli's a guy we think can help us there.”

On Saturday night against Nashville, Maatta delivered the puck from the blue line that heavyweight Ryan Reaves tipped in for his first Penguins goal in the second period. In the third, Maatta took a pass from Sidney Crosby at the top of the left faceoff circle and ripped a shot past goalie Juuse Saros.

The goal and assist were nice, Maatta said, but the most significant development was the way the Penguins bounced back from a brutal 10-1 loss in Chicago on Thursday to secure a 4-0 victory in a Stanley Cup Final rematch.

“I think we realized how hard it is to win in this league,” Maatta said. “You can't go out there and play 50 percent. You've got to give your everything every chance you get. If you don't, it's going to be tough.”

