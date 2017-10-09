Ian Cole recovering from taking puck to his mouth; Chad Ruhwedel steps in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hockey players grow accustomed to witnessing gruesome injuries. It's the nature of the sport.

But the direct hit Ian Cole took Saturday night when he blocked a shot by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi with his mouth caused even some of his most experienced teammates to wince at the very least.

Sidney Crosby said his first reaction was to get trainer Chris Stewart on the ice as quickly as possible.

Conor Sheary said he had to look away as blood poured out of Cole's face and onto the ice.

Chad Ruhwedel said the scene made him nauseous.

“Watching that replay in slow motion that they kept showing, aww, you don't wish that for anybody. That's just horrible,” Ruhwedel said. “It shows what kind of guy Coler is. He does that night in and night out. Unfortunately, that one caught him in a bad spot.”

The good news for Cole, who reported via Twitter that he lost two teeth and suffered some damage to his jaw, is that he already is on the road to recovery. Coach Mike Sullivan said Cole would not play Wednesday in Washington, but he didn't rule him out for any particular length of time after that.

“He looks surprisingly better than I thought he would today,” Sullivan said. “There's obvious swelling and things of that nature, but he is making progress. He'll continue to be evaluated. We don't have a timeline at this point.”

Cole led the Penguins and was third in the NHL with 196 blocked shots last season. It's an important part of his game, which is something that teammates appreciate and respect.

“That's not an easy job to do,” said Crosby, who suffered a broken jaw when he was hit in the face with a puck in 2013. “I'm sure, when he gets back, he'll continue to block them too. Glad to see he's doing OK.”

In most cases, Cole is as careful as a player can be given the nature of the activity. He drops to a knee, turns his head to the side and tries to minimize the painful impact of the puck.

“We were saying that on the bench, that he usually turns his head when a puck's coming at him,” Sheary said. “It was just such a quick shot. I think it caught him by surprise.”

Cole's replacement in the lineup probably won't be a surprise. Ruhwedel, who was the team's seventh defenseman through much of last season and all of training camp, is set to step in.

“It's not easy, but once your number gets called, you've got to be stepping into a game everybody else is ready for,” Ruhwedel said. “No excuses.”

Ruhwedel, a puck-moving right-hander in his fifth pro season, was successful when called upon last year, recording 10 points and a plus-9 rating in 34 NHL games. He appeared in six playoff games before suffering a concussion on a Bobby Ryan hit in the Eastern Conference finals.

When Derrick Pouliot was traded to Vancouver last week, it further solidified Ruhwedel's position as the first man up on defense once injuries struck.

“It was a good camp,” Ruhwedel said. “I had a good end to last year and a good summer. I came in ready to play. Just trying to prove my worth here.”

Ruhwedel could be joined in the lineup by winger Patric Hornqvist, who took part in his first full-contact practice of the season Monday as he recovers from offseason hand surgery. Sullivan said Hornqvist probably will be a game-time decision Wednesday.

“I've been working on (shooting the puck) the last four days,” Hornqvist said. “Obviously, it can get better, but it feels pretty good out there. I progress every time I go on the ice, and that's a good thing.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.