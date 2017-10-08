Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins defenseman Ian Cole recovering from gruesome mouth injury

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
Nashville Predators' Scott Hartnell (17) watches as a trainer gicves Pittsburgh Penguins' Ian Cole a towel after getting hit with the puck as it was shot in the first period of the NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Nashville Predators' Scott Hartnell (17) watches as a trainer gicves Pittsburgh Penguins' Ian Cole a towel after getting hit with the puck as it was shot in the first period of the NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Updated 2 hours ago

As mouthguard technology and emergency dentistry have evolved over the past few decades, the old cliche about hockey players having missing teeth doesn't ring as true these days as it once did.

But there was nothing modern science could do to save two of Penguins defenseman Ian Cole's pearly whites Saturday night.

As Cole dropped to a knee to block a shot by Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi in the first period, the puck rose up and hit him squarely in the mouth. It was a gruesome direct hit.

Cole stayed face-down on the ice for a moment, then was helped by medical personnel to the locker room, leaving a trail of blood on the ice behind him.

On Sunday morning, he shared a graphic photo of his mouth via Twitter, along with an accompanying message.

"Thank you all for the concern, down a few good teeth and some jaw but doing well," Cole wrote. "Looking forward to getting back ASAP."

After the game Saturday night, coach Mike Sullivan said Cole would be out indefinitely pending further medical evaluation.

After a historically lopsided 10-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, there was universal consensus in the Penguins locker room that a greater level of commitment would be required for the team to win hockey games.

As he blocked a shot with his face during a 4-0 bounce-back win over Nashville, Cole took that idea of commitment to an extreme.

"We've got guys that are fearless back there, like Ian Cole," goalie Matt Murray said. "He goes down to block that shot and takes it up high. We're really thinking about him and hope he's all right. It goes to show you the character that guy's got."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan rips team's 'commitment level' while allowing 10 goals by the Blackhawks
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan canceled a practice Friday that was scheduled to start about 12 hours after the end of the game in Chicago the ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.