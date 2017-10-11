Penguins seem to downplay Trump White House visit online

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins didn't want to make it political .

They accomplished that.

In fact, they just about accomplished the feat of hiding their visit to the White House altogether.

Without the fanfare of an emailed newsletter detailing their visit — like they did in 2016 — without a single tweet, with but one Facebook photo and one news release of four paragraphs on their website, the Penguins' visit Tuesday to the White House with President Trump came and went.

No politics. Barely a mention of the visit on the day it happened.

Immediately after the Penguins' 2016 visit, the team posted a photo gallery and a recap of the visit with President Obama . They also sent an emailed version of their recap to their newsletter subscribers. Within that newsletter were links to other stories, including one about how the team's American players were appreciative of the chance to visit the White House.

Also during the 2016 visit, the Penguins hosted a video that streamed the visit with President Obama. Not so with the Trump visit Tuesday.

On Tuesday, less than an hour after the ceremony with Trump, the Penguins sent an email newsletter highlighting their back-to-back games starting with tonight's 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Washington Capitals and Thursday's game at Tampa Bay.

Among other links in that email, none contains any mention of the White House visit.

And here are the only two tweets from the Penguins' official Twitter account from Tuesday.

1-1-1. We're three games in, and here's the newest episode of Pens Trends. pic.twitter.com/1oDwGFsxu2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 10, 2017

The differences in the Penguins' play of their visits didn't go unnoticed.

So last year when they went to the White House, did that signal approval of President Obama? — Steve Vanstone (@stevevanstone) October 11, 2017

@penguins where are the pic and coverage from the White House? Way better coverage when Obama was there... shame — Dr. Bernard Bubanic (@DrBubanic) October 10, 2017