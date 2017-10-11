Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins seem to downplay Trump White House visit online

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 8:27 a.m.
President Donald Trump welcomes the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at the White House.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
President Donald Trump welcomes the Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at the White House.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Penguins didn't want to make it political .

They accomplished that.

In fact, they just about accomplished the feat of hiding their visit to the White House altogether.

Without the fanfare of an emailed newsletter detailing their visit — like they did in 2016 — without a single tweet, with but one Facebook photo and one news release of four paragraphs on their website, the Penguins' visit Tuesday to the White House with President Trump came and went.

No politics. Barely a mention of the visit on the day it happened.

Immediately after the Penguins' 2016 visit, the team posted a photo gallery and a recap of the visit with President Obama . They also sent an emailed version of their recap to their newsletter subscribers. Within that newsletter were links to other stories, including one about how the team's American players were appreciative of the chance to visit the White House.

Also during the 2016 visit, the Penguins hosted a video that streamed the visit with President Obama. Not so with the Trump visit Tuesday.

On Tuesday, less than an hour after the ceremony with Trump, the Penguins sent an email newsletter highlighting their back-to-back games starting with tonight's 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Washington Capitals and Thursday's game at Tampa Bay.

Among other links in that email, none contains any mention of the White House visit.

And here are the only two tweets from the Penguins' official Twitter account from Tuesday.

The differences in the Penguins' play of their visits didn't go unnoticed.

Related Content
Behind the scenes with the Penguins at the White House
WASHINGTON — Five behind-the-scenes observations from the Penguins' visit Tuesday to the White House. 90 DEGREES DIFFERENT Aside from the heightened political tension surrounding ...
Pittsburgh Penguins visit Trump at White House 
Ever since they accepted an invitation to the White House to celebrate their 2017 Stanley Cup championship, the Penguins insisted their attendance did not constitute ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.