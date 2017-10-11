Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins' Sidney Crosby says Matt Niskanen reached out after playoff cross-check

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 1:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — There appears to be no lingering animosity between Sidney Crosby and Matt Niskanen after the Washington Capitals defenseman gave the Penguins captain a concussion with a cross-check in Game 3 of a second-round playoff series last season.

Crosby said Wednesday that Niskanen texted him after the series was over.

“Things happen out there,” Crosby said. “I've been involved in a lot of different things. Plays happen. I appreciate the text. It wasn't needed, but I appreciate it.”

Crosby and the Penguins will face the Capitals on Wednesday night after visiting the White House the day before.

The run-up to the visit was surrounded by controversy about whether the team's attendance constituted an endorsement of President Donald Trump or his agenda.

The visit itself, though, from Crosby's perspective, went off without incident.

“It was good,” Crosby said. “It was cool to have a team photo in the Oval Office. We went to kind of similar places as we did last year, but that was a new one. It was cool to do that. Good to do it and move on.”

Winger Patric Hornqvist, who has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from offseason hand surgery, was a full participant in morning skate.

He skated on a line with left wing Conor Sheary and center Greg McKegg and practiced on the second power-play unit with Justin Schultz, Olli Maatta, Bryan Rust and Sheary.

“It's going to be a game-time decision,” Hornqvist said. “Every time I go on the ice, I feel better. It's fun to be on the road with the boys and be out there and hopefully I can play a game really soon.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

The Penguins' Sidney Crosby takes a hit from the Capitals' Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3 on Monday, May 1, 2017.
The Capitals' Matt Niskanen takes out the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Matt Niskanen takes out the Penguins' Sidney Crosby in the first period during game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
