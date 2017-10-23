Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins' Mario Lemieux to receive 'man of the year' award

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
Mario Lemieux speaks to the media after the Penguins won the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Few in professional sports have made a more successful transition from superstar athlete to thriving businessman than Mario Lemieux.

On Monday night, he'll get an award for it.

Lemieux will receive the Keith Magnuson Man of the Year Award from the NHL Alumni Association at the organization's annual gala.

It is given to an ambassador of the sport who is committed to community and charity causes and applies “the intangibles of perseverance, commitment and teamwork developed through the game into a successful post-career transition.”

The award is named after former Blackhawks defenseman and NHL alumni executive director Keith Magnuson, who died in a car accident in 2003.

Lemieux is the 16th former player to receive the award. Others include Gordie Howe, Jean Beliveau, Guy Lafleur and Bryan Trottier.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

