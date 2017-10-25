5 players who helped Penguins turn tide in star battle vs. Oilers

When the Penguins handed the Edmonton Oilers a 2-1 overtime loss Tuesday night, the names on the marquee belonged to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid.

Generally considered the top two players in the world, Crosby and McDavid essentially played each other to a standstill. They were on the ice together for almost 11 minutes of a 61-minute game, and during that time, no one scored.

The teams also feature two of the top goaltenders in the world, but Matt Murray and Cam Talbot also more or less played to a deadlock.

Murray's specialty was quality. Included among his 29 stops was a diving stick save on Mark Letestu that will live on in highlight reels for years to come. Talbot's specialty was quantity. He made 42 saves and earned the praise of his counterpart.

"I think he's one of the top goalies in the league," Murray said. "He's pretty underrated. When you talk about some of the best goalies in the world, I think he should be in that conversation. I really like how he plays."

With neither first-line center or starting goaltender tipping the scales greatly in one direction or the other, the game was won further down the depth chart.

Here is a list of five players who turned the tide for the Penguins.

PHIL KESSEL

Kessel sent the PPG Paints Arena crowd into a frenzy when he got behind his man, took a pass from Evgeni Malkin and scored 42 seconds into overtime, but another line on the stat sheet might have impressed coach Mike Sullivan just as much.

Kessel led the team with four shots on goal.

"Sometimes, when (Kessel and Malkin) are on the same line, they want to pass it in the net, and both of them have really, really dangerous shots," Sullivan said. "We're trying to encourage both of them to shoot the puck more often. They can create offense of it if the goalie makes the save, but we believe a far amount of them will go in if they shoot a little bit more. I think Phil's trying to do that."

RILEY SHEAHAN

Acquired in a trade with Detroit last Saturday, Sheahan made a positive impact in his Penguins debut.

Sheahan is known as a strong defensive center, and during the three minutes of even-strength ice time he shared with McDavid, the Penguins and Oilers each got two shots on goal.

He's also known as a big body in the offensive zone, and his screen of Talbot helped Ian Cole score a goal early in the third period.

"It's nice to get the first one out of the way and I felt pretty comfortable out there," Sheahan said. "The group's making it an easy transition and everyone's welcoming. Just having a lot of fun and trying to work my way in."

BRIAN DUMOULIN

Kris Letang's partner on the team's top defense pair, Dumoulin spent almost 15 minutes on the ice against McDavid. During that time, the Penguins outshot the Oilers 10-8 and no goals were scored.

During the seven minutes Dumoulin played without McDavid on the ice, the Penguins scored twice.

Dumoulin also blocked a Milan Lucic rebound attempt after Murray's memorable save on Letestu.

IAN COLE

Had it not been for McDavid's late-game heroics, the Penguins might have come away with a 1-0 victory on the strength of Cole's goal.

Cole has been known for his physical presence and shot-blocking ability over the last two seasons with the Penguins, but he can handle the puck. Among Penguins defensemen, only offensive whizzes Letang and Justin Schultz had more assists than Cole's 21 last year.

CHAD RUHWEDEL

When Schultz left the game in the first period due to a concussion, the remaining five Penguins defensemen had to pick up the slack. Ruhwedel played nearly 21 minutes, his fourth-largest time-on-ice total since joining the Penguins, including more than a minute on the power play and a minute shorthanded.

He was a possession driver during that time. When he was on the ice, the Penguins outshot the Oilers 18-4.

"When you lose a guy as early as we did and you're down to five defensemen, it puts a strain from a workload standpoint on everybody," Sullivan said. "Guys are going to play more minutes than they're accustomed to. I thought they all did a terrific job. We're not perfect back there by any stretch, but we compete and that's what I love about our group of defensemen."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.