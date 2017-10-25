From Kris Letang to Justin Schultz, Penguins' defense struggles to stay healthy

Less than a month into the season, injuries have already started to thin out the blue line for the Penguins.

Three of the team's top six defensemen – Kris Letang, Justin Schultz and Matt Hunwick – did not skate as the Penguins practiced Wednesday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

Letang sat out for maintenance, coach Mike Sullivan said, and is expected to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Hunwick and Schultz are doubtful with concussions.

Hunwick, who was diagnosed with the concussion Oct. 17, has been skating on his own but has not rejoined practice. Schultz suffered his concussion Tuesday night against Edmonton.

“I think all teams go through it,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “It's part of hockey. It's part of the sport. We just have to do a good job. If we have a couple guys out tomorrow, we just have to have a couple guys step up. I know we have a lot of depth in our team and our organization. It's a big strength for us.”

Chad Ruhwedel has been filling in capably since Hunwick has been out.

With Schultz also sidelined, the next man up is likely 27-year-old Zach Trotman, who could make his Penguins debut Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 219-pound Trotman played 67 games with Boston from 2013-16 but missed most of last year with a shoulder injury. Known as a good puck mover for a man his size, Trotman last played an NHL game April 3, 2016.

“I'll be excited to get in,” Trotman said. “I've had to do it before. When I was in Boston, I wasn't in the lineup as regularly as I want to be, so I was used to going through stretches where I didn't play for a little while and I had to jump back in and take on a bigger role. It's something I've done before. I feel confident in myself that I'll be able to do that, if it comes to that.

“Obviously I'd be extremely excited to get back to this level. This is where you always want to be. Obviously not the circumstances. Hopefully Schultzy and Hunny are back here soon, but if it comes to it, I'm definitely excited.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.