Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

From Kris Letang to Justin Schultz, Penguins' defense struggles to stay healthy

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 2:06 p.m.
The Penguins’ Justin Schultz (4) moves the puck against the Panthers at PPG Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Justin Schultz (4) moves the puck against the Panthers at PPG Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Less than a month into the season, injuries have already started to thin out the blue line for the Penguins.

Three of the team's top six defensemen – Kris Letang, Justin Schultz and Matt Hunwick – did not skate as the Penguins practiced Wednesday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

Letang sat out for maintenance, coach Mike Sullivan said, and is expected to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Hunwick and Schultz are doubtful with concussions.

Hunwick, who was diagnosed with the concussion Oct. 17, has been skating on his own but has not rejoined practice. Schultz suffered his concussion Tuesday night against Edmonton.

“I think all teams go through it,” defenseman Olli Maatta said. “It's part of hockey. It's part of the sport. We just have to do a good job. If we have a couple guys out tomorrow, we just have to have a couple guys step up. I know we have a lot of depth in our team and our organization. It's a big strength for us.”

Chad Ruhwedel has been filling in capably since Hunwick has been out.

With Schultz also sidelined, the next man up is likely 27-year-old Zach Trotman, who could make his Penguins debut Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 219-pound Trotman played 67 games with Boston from 2013-16 but missed most of last year with a shoulder injury. Known as a good puck mover for a man his size, Trotman last played an NHL game April 3, 2016.

“I'll be excited to get in,” Trotman said. “I've had to do it before. When I was in Boston, I wasn't in the lineup as regularly as I want to be, so I was used to going through stretches where I didn't play for a little while and I had to jump back in and take on a bigger role. It's something I've done before. I feel confident in myself that I'll be able to do that, if it comes to that.

“Obviously I'd be extremely excited to get back to this level. This is where you always want to be. Obviously not the circumstances. Hopefully Schultzy and Hunny are back here soon, but if it comes to it, I'm definitely excited.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.