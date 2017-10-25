Penguins' Evgeni Malkin walks fine, passionate line

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Early in Wednesday's practice at PPG Paints Arena, Evgeni Malkin yelled at linemate Phil Kessel for apparently messing up a drill, keeping a straight face for as long as he possibly could before an involuntary laugh revealed he was only joking around.

Minutes later, Malkin got into another fake brouhaha with a teammate, exchanging words with Matt Murray after the goaltender tripped him as he slid a puck into the cage.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets are coming to town, and they're a team Malkin called the most physical in the league. The last time they met, Malkin ended up fighting Blake Wheeler.

Add it all up, and the conclusion is fairly clear: Malkin is fired up, which could mean fireworks Thursday night.

“I think tomorrow is a hard game, but it's a fun game,” Malkin said. “I love to play against physical teams. You're more hungry. You're more angry.”

Two games against Winnipeg last season were a perfect illustration of the line Malkin walks on a regular basis.

He wants to play an emotionally charged game, but he doesn't want to break his hand on someone's head in the process.

In the first meeting against the Jets in February, Malkin took out Wheeler with a high hit. In the second meeting in March, Malkin answered the bell when Wheeler asked him to fight.

All in all, it worked out well for Malkin. He didn't win the fight against Wheeler, per se, but he emerged unscathed. More importantly, Malkin had a goal and an assist in the first meeting, two goals and an assist in the second and the Penguins won both games.

“We don't want Geno in the penalty box or we don't want Geno fighting every night, but what we do like about Geno's game is that he's passionately engaged,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Sometimes it's hard to separate that.”

Malkin has acted as the Penguins' conscience in the early part of this season, occasionally pointing out that while the team is off to a respectable 6-3-1 start, improvement is necessary.

He feels much the same way about his own game. His numbers — three goals and 11 points in 10 games — are more than adequate, but he knows he can do more.

Tuesday night's 2-1 overtime victory over Edmonton could be a step forward on both fronts. The Penguins played a much tighter defensive game, and Malkin set up Kessel's overtime winner.

“Play like yesterday,” Malkin said. “Quick. Stick on puck. Go to the net. Forty shots in the game. Play with the same level, and I think we'll be fine.”

Malkin's most memorable game of the season so far came Oct. 17, when he fought defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in the third period before scoring the overtime winner against the New York Rangers.

It was the first time heavyweight Ryan Reaves got an up-close look at a Malkin scrap. Reaves, who was acquired in part to help settle down physical situations involving the team's stars, wasn't entirely comfortable watching the confrontation.

“In my head, I want to coach him,” Reaves said. “Sometimes I start yelling at people what to do, but I know they can't hear me. I'm a hype man, a corner man. To be honest, the only thing that goes through my mind is, ‘Please don't break your hand,' because I'm going to hear about it then.”

Malkin could not promise Reaves it won't happen again.

When he's fired up and a team like Winnipeg is in town, anything's possible.

“You don't know what's going to go on in a game,” Malkin said with a grin. “Sometimes Reaves fights. Maybe I'll fight against (Winnipeg star Patrik) Laine. Reaves can't fight with everybody.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.