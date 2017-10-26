Phil Kessel's overtime goal lifts Penguins to victory over Jets

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For coach Mike Sullivan, there was obviously a lot to like about Phil Kessel's overtime goal Thursday night.

The defensive play that got Kessel the puck. The ruthless finish that gave the Penguins a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena. The way it helped his team improve to 7-3-1 for the season and 4-0-1 at home.

What he liked most, though, was how the play started and what that represents.

It started when Kessel knocked down a Patrik Laine pass intended for Tyler Myers in the slot and took off for a rink-long sprint down the middle of the ice.

“You know what was impressive about the goal tonight?” Sullivan asked. “He was at a dead stop when he picked that pass off, and he created separation from a dead stop, enough separation to be able to get a really good shot off.”

To Sullivan, that represents a feather in Kessel's cap when it comes to conditioning, which is a part of his game that has been maligned at times, especially when he played in Toronto.

“I think that's really a testament to Phil's work ethic throughout the course of training camp,” Sullivan said. “Phil's in as good a shape as he's been since he's been a Penguin, and that's really a credit to him. To be able to create that separation, I think it's just an indication of No. 1, his fitness, but also his skating ability. He can really skate.”

The goal was the second straight overtime winner for Kessel, who also finished off the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. He has six overtime goals in his career.

Against the Oilers, he beat goalie Cam Talbot to the blocker side. On Thursday, he slipped a shot between the pads of Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck.

Kessel said he didn't have a plan as he made his way up ice. He simply was watching Hellebuyck and waiting to react.

Conventional wisdom says three-on-three overtime should favor a player with Kessel's skating ability, and he didn't disagree with that assessment after the game.

“There's a lot of ice,” Kessel said. “You know you're going to get chances. I've just been fortunate the last two nights.”

When he scored, Kessel joined Minnesota's Zach Parise as the only active American-born NHL players with 300 career goals.

“I've played a decent amount of games in this league,” Kessel said. “It's nice to get 300 goals. I'm just happy to help my team win.”

The Penguins were happy Matt Murray was around to help them win Thursday night, too.

He made 30 saves to hold an opponent to one goal for the second straight game. The Penguins are 7-0-1 when Murray starts this season.

“We're taking strides in the right direction,” Murray said. “We're getting our chances, but we're not cheating to do so, which I think is really important. We're not giving the other team much.”

Showing some humility and crediting teammates as goalies often do, Murray might be discounting how many top-flight scoring chances the Jets had.

In the second period alone, Murray had to stop a Myers breakaway and two backdoor connections between Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers.

The only blemish on his record came when Kris Letang accidentally tipped in a Josh Morrissey shot in the first period, tying the score after a Conor Sheary goal gave the Penguins the lead 67 seconds into the game.

“There's a lot of big bodies on that team and lots of big shots from the point also,” Murray said. “We knew going in they were going to try to do that, get the puck low to high and try to pound it. Our box-outs were really important. They let me see the puck pretty much all night. Obviously that makes everybody's job so much easier.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.