Penguins

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster shown the love at Penguins game

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
PensTV
Updated 37 minutes ago

He keeps riding the wave.

In the wake of JuJu Smith-Schuster having his bike stolen this week , the Steelers rookie wide receiver has been shown the loves across the region.

And on Thursday, another Pittsburgh franchise welcomed him with open arms.

The Penguins brought in Smith-Schuster to watch Thursday's game vs. Winnipeg — a 2-1 overtime victory.

Set to the background music of Queen's "Bicycle Race," the Penguins' in-game entertainment crew showed Smith-Schuster, riding an invisible bike while decked out in a Sidney Crosby jersey.

