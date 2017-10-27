Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster shown the love at Penguins game
He keeps riding the wave.
In the wake of JuJu Smith-Schuster having his bike stolen this week , the Steelers rookie wide receiver has been shown the loves across the region.
And on Thursday, another Pittsburgh franchise welcomed him with open arms.
The Penguins brought in Smith-Schuster to watch Thursday's game vs. Winnipeg — a 2-1 overtime victory.
Set to the background music of Queen's "Bicycle Race," the Penguins' in-game entertainment crew showed Smith-Schuster, riding an invisible bike while decked out in a Sidney Crosby jersey.
Welcome to the game, @TeamJuJu ! Stick taps to the in-game entertainment crew for a solid song choice. pic.twitter.com/xLQunJYPB7— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2017
It's lit! https://t.co/ldZW8hfFCB— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 27, 2017
Hey @Penguins See you tonight #LetsGoPens— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 26, 2017
Bike racks are outside, buddy! See you soon. https://t.co/GO2aIp6lUN— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 26, 2017