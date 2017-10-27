Clearing back-to-back road games tough hurdle for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

By bringing down their sky-high goals-against average with tight overtime victories against Edmonton and Winnipeg this week, it looks like the Penguins might be starting to get back on a championship path.

A roadblock stands in front of them, however, and it's one they've yet to negotiate in three tries this season.

With games at Minnesota on Saturday and at Winnipeg on Sunday, the Penguins are staring at another set of back-to-back games with travel in between.

Their first three attempts at winning when playing on consecutive days were an abject failure. There was a 10-1 shellacking at Chicago, a 5-4 loss at Tampa that wasn't as close as the final score indicated and a 7-1 defeat in Tampa. Add it up, and it's an 0-3 record with six goals for and 22 goals against.

In their other eight games this season, the Penguins are 7-0-1 and outscored opponents, 28-19.

“We gotta find a way to play a better consistent game in a back-to-back,” winger Tom Kuhnhackl said. “The next couple weeks, we're on the road a lot with back-to-backs. It's not going to get any easier. I think we have to find that consistency.”

Kuhnhackl is right about the schedule not getting any easier. After this weekend, the Penguins will still have 15 sets of back-to-back games to navigate this season.

By way of contrast, their opponent Saturday night, Winnipeg, has only nine back-to-back sets scheduled all year.

That fact has led to at least some quiet grumbling about the equity of the schedule in the Penguins locker room, though in most cases, players accept it as a fact of NHL life.

“I think there's a lot more politics in the schedule than we know,” defenseman Kris Letang said. “Some markets want different games, and the league wants to put smaller markets in better situations, maybe.

“But at the end of the day, you look at Winnipeg, I'm pretty sure they travel a lot more than us. If we have more back-to-back, that's one thing, but I'm glad we're not going East Coast, West Coast back and forth all the time.”

Letang is right about the relative ease of the Penguins' travel. According to ontheforecheck.com, the Penguins will travel the fewest miles — 34,041 — of any NHL team. By comparison, Winnipeg will log 43,296 miles.

Whether shorter trips balance out the preponderance of back-to-backs is a matter of debate, of course.

“Maybe it's just me, but I don't think air miles, flying and traveling a lot, is that bad,” Kuhnhackl said. “We usually leave the day before. If you have not as many back-to-backs, you usually have a day in the city where you're playing to get some rest and have a nice dinner. If you're playing back-to-back, it's two road games, you're getting in late, and you don't get a good night's sleep. I think I would rather have more travel than 19 back-to-backs.”

Fairness of the schedule aside, there's a major difference for the Penguins as they attempt to figure out their back-to-back quandary this weekend.

Antti Niemi, claimed on waivers by Florida after being shelled in all three of the losses, won't be around to start in goal.

Instead, rookie Casey DeSmith will likely get the nod in one of the two games.

DeSmith said he grew accustomed to starting the tail end of a back-to-back while sharing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton net with top prospect Tristan Jarry the last two seasons.

“It's challenging, no doubt,” DeSmith said. “Hopefully, that prepared me a little bit.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.