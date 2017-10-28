Popular ex-Penguin Matt Cullen set to face former teammates

ST. PAUL, Minn. – During the two years he was with the Penguins, Matt Cullen played more than a handful of games against old teammates.

From Carolina to Nashville to Anaheim, he'd catch up with old friends before or after a practice or morning skate. It's the natural byproduct of playing two decades in the NHL.

This one, Cullen admitted, is different.

After signing with his hometown Minnesota Wild in the offseason, Cullen was set to face his old Penguins teammates for the first time Saturday night in St. Paul.

It's different because of what Cullen and his teammates accomplished together during his two seasons in black and gold.

“You just develop some pretty strong bonds when you went through what we went through,” Cullen said after the Wild's morning skate. “Obviously some pretty special experiences. Going through a lot, you really learn a lot about each other when you go through what we went through.

“It's different when you get together with a group like this. To be honest, you're probably closer with this group than any other group just because of what's happened the last couple of years.”

Cullen had a handful of his old teammates to his house for dinner Friday night.

“We had a fun night,” Cullen said. “A little bit of mini-hockey in the basement with the boys.”

After morning skate Cullen's wife and three sons stopped by the Xcel Energy Center to see the 41-year-old center receive his Stanley Cup ring from general manager Jim Rutherford.

It was the second ring he acquired with the Penguins and third of his career. It was probably the most difficult to get, Cullen said.

“They're special in their own way, but I think last year's was especially unique just because of how challenging it was,” Cullen said. “Going into the season as the defending champs, obviously there's a lot of challenges that come along with that. You see how difficult it is for teams to do that. The fact that we were able to do that was probably more rewarding than any.

“With the challenge that was sitting out in front of us and the injury issues that we had, I just think it spoke volumes about the character we had in the room, being able to pull it off last year.”

After meeting with old friends and receiving his ring, there was a game to play, of course. Cullen knew exactly what he was getting himself into.

“It's a lot different being on this side when you're watching video of their power play,” Cullen said. “It's a huge challenge. The way they're going right now and playing, it's going to be tough. We know that. Everybody who plays the Penguins knows it's going to be a challenge.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.