Penguins' Jake Guentzel reflects on playing at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Growing up as a hockey-playing youngster in the state of Minnesota, Jake Guentzel always dreamed of stepping onto the ice at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

It's a dream that has come true twice in different ways.

The first time came in 2012, when as a junior at the Hill-Murray School, Guentzel led his team on a run in the state hockey tournament, which is played at the building.

It was a formative year for Guentzel, who recorded 75 points in 31 games in his last high school hurrah before heading off to play junior hockey with Sioux City of the USHL.

“It's pretty fun to play in front of a sell-out crowd and have your whole school here,” Guentzel said. “It was pretty cool.”

Guentzel is afflicted by a curse that haunts many competitive athletes, though. His drive to avoid the agony of defeat is stronger than his desire to enjoy the thrill of victory. The moment that sticks in his mind from the 2012 tournament was a loss in the title game.

“It was a tough night for sure,” Guentzel said.

The next dream-come-true moment for Guentzel came last November. Less than a week into his first NHL call-up, he and the Penguins visited St. Paul to take on the Wild.

Still getting his legs under him at the game's highest level, the night was a blur for Guentzel. He had an assist in a 6-2 Penguins loss.

“You don't really remember much,” Guentzel said. “You're just coming up for the first time, and you get to play in your home state. I was really nervous.”

By the time the Penguins took on the Wild on Saturday night in Guentzel's second professional visit to his home state, the nerves had subsided.

He took the opportunity to reflect for a moment on the direction his career has taken in the 11 months between Minnesota trips. It's been quite a ride, culminating in 13 playoff goals en route to a Stanley Cup championship.

“It was a crazy year,” Guentzel said. “It's hard to fathom how it all went.”

Guentzel said he feels more comfortable on the ice now that he has 51 NHL regular-season games under his belt, a fact frequent linemate Sidney Crosby vouched for.

“You have a little bit more experience,” Crosby said. “You know what you're dealing with, who you're playing against, things like that. I think it's your game and what to expect, that all kind of improves as you get older. It just takes time. It's not anything specific. It just takes time.”

Guentzel's stated goal for this season is to take his performance from last season and replicate it on a consistent basis.

He had three goals and four assists in his first 11 games of the season and thinks he has a ways to go in that regard.

“I think you gotta get back to it a little more,” Guentzel said. “I think it started a little slow, so you gotta get back to your game, the little things that you had success with last year. I think I'm getting back toward it now. I've just got to hunt pucks and make some plays.”

His coach agrees with Guentzel's assessment.

There have been some growing pains throughout the first month of his sophomore season.

“He's had some games where he's been very good. He's had other games where he's been like the rest of the group,” Mike Sullivan said.

Still, Guentzel remains on track to fulfill more of his childhood goals.

“As of late, the last couple games, we've really liked his game,” Sullivan said. “He's competing hard. He's winning puck battles. He's a real talented player.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.