Penguins

Five things we have learned from the Penguins' early struggles

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 7:49 p.m.

In most cases, at the highest level of professional sports, struggling teams can point to a gap in talent or tactics as the reason for their woes. In rare instances, though, intangibles can make a big difference.

The Penguins are in the middle of one of those rare situations.

After a 7-1 beating in Winnipeg on Sunday night, the Penguins have been blown out three times in their first 13 games. They also have suffered a 10-1 loss at Chicago and a 7-1 drubbing at Tampa Bay.

Having won back-to-back championships, knowing full well that the games that really count won't start for another five months, it seems patently obvious that they're simply not as sharp, focused and motivated as their opponents on some nights.

The Stanley Cup hangover is real.

It's an understandable facet of human nature, but it's something that must be overcome eventually if the Penguins are to have long-term success.

“I think every team is looking for consistency, especially after you go far the year before,” Sidney Crosby said. “You have to find that level again, and you quickly realize it doesn't happen overnight. You have build those things all over again. You're not going to feel like you did in the second week of June in October. It's just not the way it works.”

Here is a look at four other lessons learned from the three blowout losses:

It's not like last year

This is hardly the first time the Penguins have faced a Stanley Cup hangover. In the early part of last season, for instance, they lost 4-0 to Montreal, 5-1 to Nashville, 7-1 to Washington and 7-1 to Columbus.

There were two major differences, though.

First, the blowout losses were spread over the team's first 34 games, not their first 13.

Second, at this time last year, the Penguins were coming off an offseason that featured fewer personnel changes.

That's what makes their current struggles potentially troublesome in the long run. They haven't had sustained success with a roster that doesn't include Marc-Andre Fleury, Chris Kunitz, Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen, et al. Until they do, they have something to prove.

The road to recovery is not always smooth

The hope of everyone in black and gold was that Kris Letang would return from April neck surgery, hit the ground running and reclaim his spot as a difference-making defenseman in all three zones.

That hasn't happened. At even strength, Letang has been on the ice for five goals for and 20 goals against already this season.

A return to form for Letang would undoubtedly help the Penguins crawl out of their hole.

The schedule is actually rough

This isn't an excuse dreamed up by a team whose give-a-damn meter is broken. This is the real deal.

In October, the Penguins had four sets of back-to-back games with travel in between, two stretches of three games in four days and a recently completed run of four games in six days.

The impact is obvious. When the Penguins are playing for a second straight day, they're 0-4 and have been outscored 29-7. In all other games, they're 7-1-1 and have outscored opponents 29-21.

They're not in a hole

Despite their struggles, the Penguins came into Monday night one point behind surprising New Jersey in the race for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The only team pulling away in the Eastern Conference is hot-starting Tampa Bay, and they're only four points up on the Penguins.

So if the Penguins aren't in a hole, where are they?

They're in a period of evaluation.

After he acquired Riley Sheahan earlier this month, general manager Jim Rutherford said he probably was done making moves for the time being.

“This will give us a better idea of where our team's at over the next little while now that we've added another center,” Rutherford said.

How long the stretch of blowout losses continues could determine how long Rutherford stays in observation mode and how aggressively he plans to change the roster once he emerges from it.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

