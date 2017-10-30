Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins call goalie Tristan Jarry up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 6:18 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings right wing Anthony Mantha (39) scores on Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry (35) as Zach Trotman (5) defends during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Pittsburgh Penguins center Adam Johnson has his shot deflected by goaltender Tristan Jarry during the team's morning skate held during Kraft Hockeyville USA events on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
The Penguins changed back-up goalies for the second time in a week, calling up Tristan Jarry from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the AHL and sending down Casey DeSmith in his place.

Last Monday, the Penguins waived struggling veteran Antti Niemi and called up DeSmith to back up Matt Murray.

Since then, Jarry won both his starts for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, stopping 48-of-52 shots in the process. DeSmith, meanwhile, stopped 12-of-15 shots in relief of Murray in a 7-1 loss at Winnipeg on Sunday night.

Jarry, 22, is the Penguins' top goaltending prospect. He went 28-15-1 with a .925 save percentage in the AHL last season and made his NHL debut in the final game of the year, stopping 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Jonathan Bombulie is Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Bombulie_Trib.

