Penguins Kris Letang has NHL's worst plus-minus rating, says he has to 'play better'

One month into the season, Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has the worst plus-minus rating in the league at minus-14. At even strength, he's been on the ice for five goals for and 20 goals against.

Those are terrible numbers, and Letang knows of only one way to make them improve.

He has to play better.

“It's a little bit of everything right now: timing, trying to figure it out, like how I want to play the game, not try to get too many big hits. There's different things in my mind,” Letang said after practice in Edmonton on Tuesday. “I think I'm slowly getting there, but I have to play a lot better.

“Obviously being an older guy, I have to show the way. Especially in back-to-back games when guys are either tired or mentally tired. I just have to get better. Bottom line, that's what it is.”

The Penguins will play another set of back-to-back games when they take on Edmonton on Wednesday night and Calgary on Thursday.

They're off to a decent 7-5-1 start, but three of their regulation losses have been blowouts, including a 7-1 defeat at Winnipeg on Sunday.

“The answers are in the dressing room right there,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “There are going to be nights over the course of an 82-game schedule where it doesn't go your way, but I think this early in the season, at this point, our team has had a few too many of them.”