Penguins winger Conor Sheary's name has been mispronounced this whole time
Updated 35 minutes ago
The Penguins' Conor Sheary has a correction for fans — the pronunciation of his last name.
It's not 'Sheer-y' and it doesn't rhyme with 'cheery.'
It is 'Share-y' and sounds like 'cherry.' Penguins public address announcer Ryan Mills got to the bottom of the mistake everyone — including him — has been making in this video posted to his Twitter account.
He was willing to just let it go because it would be too hard to fix now. Man, what a tolerant human. https://t.co/R2VnW7MffO— Ryan Mill (@RyanMill) November 2, 2017
While you slept, things changed. https://t.co/xj5WTbqG2M— Ryan Mill (@RyanMill) November 2, 2017
Please make a note of it. I will. pic.twitter.com/Lxszr8bHuQ— Ryan Mill (@RyanMill) November 2, 2017
Sheary, a 25-year-old left winger from Massachusetts, has won two Stanley Cups with the team. He signed a three-year, $9 million contract in July. He entered the NHL in 2014 as an undrafted free agent.
Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.