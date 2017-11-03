Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Flames hand Penguins another road loss

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 12:24 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry, right, dives for the puck as Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan looks on during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Carl Hagelin, right, from Sweden, has his shot blocked by Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Frank Corrado, left, knocks Calgary Flames' Mark Jankowski to the ice during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl, center, from Germany, has his deflection hit the crossbar behind Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith, right, as Flames' Mark Giordano checks him during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Jake Guentzel, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Michael Stone during first-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry grabs for the puck during second-period NHL hockey game action against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
CALGARY, Alberta — Mark Giordano scored 2 minutes, 19 seconds into overtime, Mike Smith made 43 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Penguins, 2-1, on Thursday night.

Giordano fired a perfect shot over Tristan Jarry's glove off a pass by Matthew Tkachuk.

Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary, which is 2-1-0 during a seven-game homestand.

Patric Hornqvist had a goal for the Penguins, and Jarry made 32 saves in his first start of the season. The Penguins are 1-2-1 on a five-game trip.

Monahan made it 1-0 with 4:07 left in the third period, scoring on a power pay after Kris Letang went off for a high stick. He banked a shot in off a Penguins player 7 seconds into the man advantage.

Letang helped get that one back. With 1:12 left, his point shot tipped off Hornqvist in front to tie it.

Smith was particularly good in the first period while the Penguins carried the play, outshooting Calgary, 19-8. Highlights included a glove grab off Hornqvist from in-close, and he also jabbed out a pad to deny Carl Hagelin on a breakaway.

At the other end, with Matt Murray getting a rest after backstopping the Penguins to a 3-2 win Wednesday night in Edmonton, Jarry got his second career start.

Jarry was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday when Antti Niemi was placed on waivers.

His biggest save came seven minutes into the third when he stared down rookie Mark Jankowski on a breakaway and jabbed out his right pad to thwart the big center's deke attempt.

Jankowski, Calgary's first-round pick in 2012, was seeking his first NHL goal.

Shortly after, Jake Guentzel swooped in alone off the wing only to have Smith stop him with a great pad stop.

Notes: Calgary RW Jaromir Jagr (lower body) missed his fifth game. ... Flames RW Troy Brouwer played in his 700th career game.

