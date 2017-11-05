Penguins conclude road trip with loss to Canucks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday night.

Jake Guentzel and Greg McKegg scored for the Penguins (8-6-2), and Matt Murray made 17 stops.

The Penguins tied it 2-2 at 4 minutes, 49 seconds of the third period when McKegg tipped home his second of the season. But Boeser scored his fifth goal of the season just 1:07 later after taking a feed from Bo Horvat in the slot and ripping a shot against the grain, glove side on Murray.

The goal came moments after Patric Hornqvist hit the post behind Jacob Markstrom.

It was Boeser's first career hat trick. Horvat had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (7-4-2), and Sven Baertschi also had three assists.

Markstrom made 37 saves as the Canucks snapped a two-game slide where they scored just one combined goal in consecutive home losses.