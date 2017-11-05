Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Penguins conclude road trip with loss to Canucks

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 1:06 a.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray allows a third goal to Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Sven Baertschi, left, of Switzerland; Brock Boeser, center; and Bo Horvat celebrate Boeser's second goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser skates past hats thrown onto the ice after he scored his third goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71), of Russia, checks Vancouver Canucks' Erik Gudbranson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Penguins on Saturday night.

Jake Guentzel and Greg McKegg scored for the Penguins (8-6-2), and Matt Murray made 17 stops.

The Penguins tied it 2-2 at 4 minutes, 49 seconds of the third period when McKegg tipped home his second of the season. But Boeser scored his fifth goal of the season just 1:07 later after taking a feed from Bo Horvat in the slot and ripping a shot against the grain, glove side on Murray.

The goal came moments after Patric Hornqvist hit the post behind Jacob Markstrom.

It was Boeser's first career hat trick. Horvat had a goal and three assists for Vancouver (7-4-2), and Sven Baertschi also had three assists.

Markstrom made 37 saves as the Canucks snapped a two-game slide where they scored just one combined goal in consecutive home losses.

