Penguins

Injured Penguins defensemen Justin Schultz, Matt Hunwick return to practice

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
The Penguins' Justin Schultz (4) moves the puck against the Panthers at PPG Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Penguins’ Justin Schultz (4) moves the puck against the Panthers at PPG Arena on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.
Penguins defenseman Zach Trotman will be the seventh defenseman while Matt Hunwick is out.
Penguins defenseman Zach Trotman will be the seventh defenseman while Matt Hunwick is out.

Justin Schultz was back on the ice at Penguins practice Monday afternoon, giving the team a full complement of defensemen as it returns from a five-game western road trip.

Schultz, who practiced in a regular jersey without apparent contact restrictions, has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in an Oct. 24 game with Edmonton.

Matt Hunwick is also on the mend from a concussion. He hasn't played since Oct. 14, but he has been skating with the team since Wednesday and was on the ice Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

The Penguins were practicing in Cranberry for the first time since concluding a 1-3-1 road trip through Minnesota, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver on Saturday night. They host Arizona on Tuesday before hitting the road again with games at Washington on Friday and Nashville on Saturday.

The only other player missing from practice was center Carter Rowney, who is expected to be out through the end of November with a broken hand.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

