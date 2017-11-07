Penguins' Justin Schultz could play tonight; Matt Hunwick still out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Justin Schultz's status will be a game-time decision while Matt Hunwick will remain sidelined when the Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Both defensemen have been out with concussions. Hunwick was injured in practice Oct. 16. Schultz was hurt in an Oct. 24 game with Edmonton.

“I'm just excited,” Schultz said after morning skate. “I haven't missed that much time. I'm excited to get back in the lineup and hopefully help this team.”

Sullivan said Hunwick hasn't suffered a setback in his recovery.

“It's just a matter of him going through the process of trying to get back into the lineup,” Sullivan said. “When he gets clearance from our medical staff, then that's when it becomes a decision. That hasn't happened yet.”

The game will mark the return of Rick Tocchet, who left an assistant coaching position with the Penguins to take over as head coach in Arizona in July.

“We believe we filled out our coaching staff with some real quality people with (Mark Recchi and Sergei Gonchar). These guys are great as well,” Sullivan said. “But Tock's a guy who has had a huge influence on our coaching staff and our players and helping us win championships.

“What I always admired about Tock is when you work with a guy like him, he's not just a yes man. He has strong convictions. He shares his opinions. He challenges me as a coach to become a better coach and I've learned a lot from him in the years I've worked with him. He's just a terrific hockey guy and an even better person.”

The Coyotes, off to a 2-12-2 start, did not have a morning skate Tuesday after losing 3-2 in overtime at Washington on Monday night.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.