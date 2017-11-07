Penguins' Zach Trotman berates Twitter user who took jab at his wife

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penguins defenseman Zach Trotman delivered a social media smackdown Monday night to a Michigan misogynist who took a shot at his wife.

Jeanna Trotman , who married the Penguins defenseman in July, is a sports reporter at an NBC affiliate in Michigan.

On Sunday, she tweeted a video of a blocked field goal in a high school football game with the message, "Sports photogs- THIS is why we always shoot field goals, you never know."

A confused viewer responded with a profane tweet criticizing the reporter for her verbiage, implying that she did not know the correct terminology would be to "kick" or "attempt" not "shoot" a field goal, even though her use of the verb was perfectly appropriate in context.

The user tweeted: "This is why women stay out of football and stay in the kitchen. "Shoot field goals" What the (expletive) does that even mean @JeannaTrotmanTV."

That's when Zach stepped in.

He responded with a video of his wife, who was an NCAA volleyball player at Lake Superior State, kicking a 40-yard field goal from a previous report she did for the NBC affiliate.

"ever think shooting is referring to filming dumb dumb?" Trotman responded.

After the viewer told Trotman to stick to hockey, the defenseman delivered an even more forceful rebuke.

"I won't stick to hockey if you insult my wife and other women who know sports #basementdweller #its2017," Trotman wrote.

The user's tweets have since been deleted.