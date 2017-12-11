Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins end five-game homestand with loss to Avalanche

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:48 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Fix one thing, and another thing breaks.

That's been a decent motto for the first half of the Penguins season, and Monday night was no different.

The Penguins shored up the first-period wobbles that plagued them in their previous game but couldn't figure out a way to score a goal until it was too late, losing 2-1 to the Colorado Avalanche.

When the Penguins began a five-game homestand about 10 days ago, they were in the midst of a four-game winning streak. Early season inconsistency appeared to be waning. Things were looking up.

As the 2-3-0 homestand came to an end, hope had been replaced by disappointment.

As they prepared for a three-game trip to Vegas, Arizona and Colorado, the Penguins are floundering in an unforgiving Metropolitan Division as the teams around them steadily pick up points in the standings.

“That's not what wanted, but you know what? We can't change that right now,” winger Patric Hornqvist said. “We can just look ahead and keep trying to get better here every single day. We did some good things today. We did some not very good things. We have to correct those and go from there.”

After giving up two goals in the first two minutes and losing 4-3 to Toronto on Saturday night, it wasn't hard to figure out what the first priority was for the Penguins in the early going Monday night.

Don't dig yourself a hole.

And for the most part, they didn't. In the first period, they had a 13-6 advantage in shots and a 22-16 edge in shot attempts.

They caught a break when a Nathan MacKinnon goal was correctly waved off on a coach's offside challenge. They weren't going to be chasing this game like they did the loss to the Leafs.

“We're disappointed we didn't get the result, but there are a lot of things to like about the game,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “We had the puck a lot. We established a lot of offensive-zone time.”

Still, the Avalanche made the play that counted.

About six minutes into the third period of a scoreless game, Phil Kessel broke up a centering pass in the defensive zone, and the puck caromed to defenseman Mark Barberio in the high slot. His shot deflected off the skate of center Riley Sheahan and skipped past goalie Tristan Jarry at the 6:17 mark.

Former Penguins winger Blake Comeau added the empty netter with 89 seconds to play. Kessel broke up the shutout bid with 11.8 seconds left.

“Probably just a little more net traffic,” Sullivan said when asked what his offense was missing. “Just trying to get in the goalie's sight lines, trying to make it difficult for him to see the puck.”

After the game, Jarry lamented the one puck he didn't see until it was too late.

“It's a tough one to swallow,” Jarry said. “It's something I'll watch video on and I'll improve on. It changed direction a little bit. It's just one where I think it went off somebody's foot. I just tried to get over and get up on it as quick as I could, and I couldn't get it.”

No one in the Penguins locker room or coaches' office laid the blame for this one at the 22-year-old goalie's feet. He stopped 26 of 27 shots to rebound from a relatively poor performance in the loss to Toronto.

“I think it was one of the games where I wanted to bounce back, and I wanted to play better than the night before,” Jarry said. “I think that's been my mindset ever since I started the season here, to get better and better every day.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

Avalanche goaltender makes a blocker save on the Penguins' Conor Sheary in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Avalanche goaltender makes a blocker save on the Penguins' Conor Sheary in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby crashes the net in front of the Avalanche Mikko Rantanen in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby crashes the net in front of the Avalanche Mikko Rantanen in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves fends off the Avalanche Sven Andrighetto in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves fends off the Avalanche Sven Andrighetto in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier makes a blocker save on the Penguins' Conor Sheary in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Avalanche goaltender Jonathan Bernier makes a blocker save on the Penguins' Conor Sheary in the first period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Olli Maatta defends on the Avalanche J.T. compher in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Olli Maatta defends on the Avalanche J.T. compher in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Kris Letang fights for the puck with the Avalanche Mikko Rantanen in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Kris Letang fights for the puck with the Avalanche Mikko Rantanen in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby controls the puck in front of the Avalanche Erik Johnson in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby controls the puck in front of the Avalanche Erik Johnson in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
The Penguins' chad Ruhwedel and Bryan Rust (17) take down the Avalanche J.T. Compher in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' chad Ruhwedel and Bryan Rust (17) take down the Avalanche J.T. Compher in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry makes a save against the Avalanche in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry makes a save against the Avalanche in the second period Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.