Penguins fall flat in ugly loss to Ducks

A spirited victory over a hated rival two days prior looked like it might be a spark for a struggling Penguins team.

Instead, it turned out to be a lonely island in a sea of bleh.

Ondrej Kase and Rickard Rakell scored in the first 11 minutes of the first period, and the Anaheim Ducks cruised to a 4-0 victory Saturday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins have lost five of their last seven games. The emotional high of a 3-2 shootout victory over Columbus on Thursday night that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang getting involved in physical altercations failed to carry over into a pre-Christmas matchup against an out-of-conference foe.

“Coming off that emotional game, we were hoping to build off of that,” Crosby said. “Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. We took a little bit to get into it, and we were down chasing the game.”

The Penguins will have a CBA-mandated three-day break before returning to the ice Wednesday for another matchup with the Blue Jackets.

The real date to circle on the calendar, though, might be Thursday, which is when the NHL holiday roster freeze lifts. General manager Jim Rutherford already has made his preference for roster changes well known, and his feelings couldn't have possibly changed after Saturday's poor showing.

The Penguins hit the break three points out of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We have not played to the level of our expectation at this point,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Everyone in our room knows it, our coaching staff as well. We all have to be better.”

The key moment in the game came before the first period was four minutes old.

Attempting a routine D-to-D pass at his own blue line, Letang delivered a puck behind defense partner Brian Dumoulin. It banked off the far boards right to Kase, who waltzed in and scored on a backhand breakaway move.

It was a perfectly gift-wrapped goal.

“It was a bad pass by me,” Letang said.

Sullivan said the play was emblematic of early game struggles that have plagued his team most of the season.

“We've got to be more focused, making sure that we're sharp from the drop of the puck,” he said.

If there's a poster child for those struggles, it's Letang. Over the past 10 games, for example, the Penguins have been outscored 7-2 at even strength when he is on the ice.

Sullivan, however, said he was loath to point any fingers at this juncture.

“I don't think it's any one guy,” he said. “It's all of us as a group. We all have to look in the mirror and figure out a way to be better.”

Anaheim's second goal wasn't a lot prettier for the Penguins. Jamie Oleksiak and Carter Rowney collided near the blue line, allowing Rakell to pick up a loose puck off the left half-wall and head unimpeded to the near post. He slipped a shot through Matt Murray, the puck slowly rolling across the goal line as the goaltender tried in vain to keep his pads shut tight about 11 minutes in.

Murray was pulled after allowing a short-handed breakaway goal to Andrew Cogliano about four minutes into the second period. He stopped 10 of 13 shots.

“We can't give teams free ones like that if we expect to win consistently,” Murray said. “Sure, mistakes happen, but I think we've got to cut them down. And I've got to come up with a save there as well. That's my job as a goalie, to bail out somebody if they make a mistake and make the save.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.