Penguins Notebook: Sullivan considers line juggling a necessary evil

The way things have been going lately, the lines coach Mike Sullivan sends out at the start of Saturday night's game with Anaheim might be different than the ones he uses at the start of the second period.

The Penguins have scored a total of seven even-strength goals in their last five games, including none in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Columbus. Sullivan, therefore, has experimented liberally with different combinations, frequently making changes within games to try to find a spark.

“I would like to settle into something consistent, but until we find something that is worthy of consistency, I think we still have to tweak,” Sullivan said.

To try to maintain some semblance of consistency, Sullivan said he has tried to keep pairs of forwards together even as he switches up the third member of the line.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel have been an item the last few games, for example, as have wingers Phil Kessel and Conor Sheary.

“For the last handful of games, there's been some consistency through the lines with small tweaks depending on how people are playing or whether or not we're getting the balance that we're looking for, the matchups that we think are favorable,” Sullivan said.

Ultimately, the coach said, he'd like to see the merry-go-round come to a halt as soon as possible.

“There's a lot of things that weight into it, but we would like to settle into something more consistently because I think that's an indication that we're playing a consistent game,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan will have fourth-line center Carter Rowney at his disposal Saturday night. Rowney missed Friday's practice due to illness but was back on the ice for Saturday's morning optional skate and reported that he felt better after a day of rest.

Rookie winger Dominik Simon was the last forward on the ice at morning skate, which indicates he'll likely be scratched against Anaheim. Tom Kuhnhackl is set to return to the lineup in his place.

No defensemen stayed on the ice after the skate, so the personnel plan on the blue line was less clear. Ian Cole was the healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Columbus. Matt Hunwick did not participate in the skate, but Sullivan said he would be available Saturday night.

Matt Murray is expected to start in goal.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.