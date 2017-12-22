Presence of tough guy Ryan Reaves changes tone of games for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby exchanged pushes, shoves and even punches with their Columbus Blue Jackets adversaries Thursday night, the sold-out PPG Paints Arena crowd roared.

Ryan Reaves cringed.

Reaves acknowledged the emotional lift provided by the team's star players engaging in physical confrontations. It was impossible to ignore, as second-period hostilities begat third-period intensity and a 3-2 shootout win for the Penguins.

“When a leader does anything like that, it fires up the bench beyond words,” Reaves said. “It showed. It trickled down throughout our whole lineup. It got our whole lineup going.”

But, man, that doesn't mean he has to like it.

“I hate it,” Reaves said. “No, I hate it. The only thing that always goes through my head is, ‘Protect yourself. Don't hurt your hand, mainly.' I know skill guys seem to throw one punch and their hand is done for three weeks.”

It's easy to see where Reaves' uneasiness comes from. The Penguins acquired him, in large part, to protect the team's stars from physical abuse. He knows that's not always possible.

Malkin and Crosby are grown men. Competitive men. If tempers flare and they decide to throw haymakers with experienced fighter Nick Foligno or grapple with 6-foot-4 Seth Jones, there isn't anything Reaves or anyone else can do about it.

Crosby isn't apologizing for it, either.

“That's hockey. There's nothing wrong with that. That's part of the game,” he said. “That's not something you want to get into every night, but it was one of those games. It was emotional. When you look at games throughout the year, those are fun ones to be in, and you want to win those ones.”

On top of that, if an opponent decides to inflict harm on a Penguins star, he can accomplish his heinous task in an instant. How long does it take to deliver a cross-check to the back of the head? Reaves can't take that bullet for his teammate, no matter how much he might like to.

“You can only do so much,” Reaves said, “but I think just being there sometimes helps it calm down a little bit.”

And therein lies Reaves' protective value, especially in rivalry games.

In the past, the only thing stopping the Blue Jackets, for example, from running roughshod on Penguins stars was the fear of punishment from the on-ice officials or league's department of player safety.

Now, they have to wonder if having Reaves on their case the rest of the night is worth it, too.

It changes the tone. The Penguins are no longer always the hunted. They can do some hunting as well.

Take one example from the first period Thursday night. Reaves demolished Columbus winger Markus Hannikainen with a hit into the boards. When teammate Lukas Sedlak objected, Reaves pounded him in a fight. Sedlak picked up an extra roughing minor, so the Penguins got a power play out of the deal as well.

“That's the ideal play, the ideal 20 seconds for me right there,” Reaves said.

It was also the kind of play that reaffirms coach Mike Sullivan's decision to write Reaves' name on his lineup card every night, even as critics contend he doesn't contribute enough to the scoring and prevention of goals to enjoy that status.

“He has an impact on how teams play against us. He brings that dimension to our team,” Sullivan said. “He's a great energy guy. He's good on the forecheck. There's a lot of things that you can't necessarily quantify that I think Ryan brings to our team and helps us win.

“Do I think his presence in our lineup is warranted and has helped us in a lot of ways? Yes, I do.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.