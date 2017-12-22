Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Presence of tough guy Ryan Reaves changes tone of games for Penguins

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves fights the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak in the first period Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ryan Reaves fights the Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak in the first period Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Reaves, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak collide along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The two then fought and received penalties for fighting. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Reaves, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak collide along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The two then fought and received penalties for fighting. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) and Nick Foligno, left, fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) and Nick Foligno, left, fight during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Updated 18 hours ago

When Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby exchanged pushes, shoves and even punches with their Columbus Blue Jackets adversaries Thursday night, the sold-out PPG Paints Arena crowd roared.

Ryan Reaves cringed.

Reaves acknowledged the emotional lift provided by the team's star players engaging in physical confrontations. It was impossible to ignore, as second-period hostilities begat third-period intensity and a 3-2 shootout win for the Penguins.

“When a leader does anything like that, it fires up the bench beyond words,” Reaves said. “It showed. It trickled down throughout our whole lineup. It got our whole lineup going.”

But, man, that doesn't mean he has to like it.

“I hate it,” Reaves said. “No, I hate it. The only thing that always goes through my head is, ‘Protect yourself. Don't hurt your hand, mainly.' I know skill guys seem to throw one punch and their hand is done for three weeks.”

It's easy to see where Reaves' uneasiness comes from. The Penguins acquired him, in large part, to protect the team's stars from physical abuse. He knows that's not always possible.

Malkin and Crosby are grown men. Competitive men. If tempers flare and they decide to throw haymakers with experienced fighter Nick Foligno or grapple with 6-foot-4 Seth Jones, there isn't anything Reaves or anyone else can do about it.

Crosby isn't apologizing for it, either.

“That's hockey. There's nothing wrong with that. That's part of the game,” he said. “That's not something you want to get into every night, but it was one of those games. It was emotional. When you look at games throughout the year, those are fun ones to be in, and you want to win those ones.”

On top of that, if an opponent decides to inflict harm on a Penguins star, he can accomplish his heinous task in an instant. How long does it take to deliver a cross-check to the back of the head? Reaves can't take that bullet for his teammate, no matter how much he might like to.

“You can only do so much,” Reaves said, “but I think just being there sometimes helps it calm down a little bit.”

And therein lies Reaves' protective value, especially in rivalry games.

In the past, the only thing stopping the Blue Jackets, for example, from running roughshod on Penguins stars was the fear of punishment from the on-ice officials or league's department of player safety.

Now, they have to wonder if having Reaves on their case the rest of the night is worth it, too.

It changes the tone. The Penguins are no longer always the hunted. They can do some hunting as well.

Take one example from the first period Thursday night. Reaves demolished Columbus winger Markus Hannikainen with a hit into the boards. When teammate Lukas Sedlak objected, Reaves pounded him in a fight. Sedlak picked up an extra roughing minor, so the Penguins got a power play out of the deal as well.

“That's the ideal play, the ideal 20 seconds for me right there,” Reaves said.

It was also the kind of play that reaffirms coach Mike Sullivan's decision to write Reaves' name on his lineup card every night, even as critics contend he doesn't contribute enough to the scoring and prevention of goals to enjoy that status.

“He has an impact on how teams play against us. He brings that dimension to our team,” Sullivan said. “He's a great energy guy. He's good on the forecheck. There's a lot of things that you can't necessarily quantify that I think Ryan brings to our team and helps us win.

“Do I think his presence in our lineup is warranted and has helped us in a lot of ways? Yes, I do.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.