Penguins notebook: Team hopes to carry Columbus-level intensity forward

When asked why Thursday night's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets got a little testy, Penguins center Evgeni Malkin didn't hesitate with a reply.

“Because Columbus,” Malkin said. “We hate each other.”

On Saturday night, the Penguins will host the Anaheim Ducks at PPG Paints Arena. By all accounts, Penguins players do not hate the Ducks.

The challenge that lies in front of the Penguins, then, is clear. They need to figure out a way to bring the intensity they used to earn a 3-2 shootout victory over the rival Blue Jackets into a game without as much built-in motivation.

“I think we can. I think we have to,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think that's when we're at our best, when we're emotionally invested. This game is rooted in emotion and passion. In the absence of it, it's hard to be at your best as an individual or a team.”

For the Penguins, the need to play with a harder edge isn't an empty rallying cry. It correlates in a real way with what is happening on the ice.

The Penguins lead the league with an average of 35.1 shots per game. They are next-to-last in five-on-five goals, however, with 50.

One way to fix that problem would be to spend more time between the circles and around the blue paint, getting in the line of sight of goaltenders and scrapping to score ugly goals.

The goals the Penguins scored Thursday night came on the power play, but they fit the bill to a certain degree. Patric Hornqvist scored on a tip and Malkin on a rebound from no more than a few feet from the cage.

Getting to those areas often requires emotion, determination and fire.

“I think hopefully a game like that can give everyone a refresh of the way we need to play,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “We have skill. We have guys who are physical in different roles like that. It's great when guys use all the things they have and even step out of their comfort zone a little bit. I think that goes a long way.”

Not so fast

Carter Rowney missed Friday's practice with an illness, Sullivan said. With Rowney out, rookie Dominik Simon filled in at center on the fourth line with wingers Tom Kuhnhackl and Ryan Reaves.

Simon said he would be fine playing in the middle if called upon.

“I used to be a center, from when I started playing hockey until I was 20,” Simon said. “On the national team, they started putting me as a winger, but with my club, I still played center. I played it a lot. I don't mind it at all.”

Sullivan threw cold water on his young forward's willingness to switch positions, however, when asked after practice if using Simon at center was an option if Rowney remains ill.

“Probably not,” Sullivan said.

Lining up

Sullivan continues to experiment with a variety of line combinations as his team struggles to score at even strength.

At Friday's practice, Bryan Rust moved up from the fourth line to Crosby's right wing opposite Jake Guentzel. The duo of Malkin and Phil Kessel also was split up, with Malkin centering Carl Hagelin and Hornqvist and Kessel on the third line with Conor Sheary and Riley Sheahan.

Scoring role

When Thursday's game started to get rough, Sullivan used Reaves on Crosby's wing for a few shifts in the third period.

On the surface, it seems Sullivan did that to prevent any extracurricular activities from breaking out. Reaves saw it differently.

“We were tied, and we really needed a win,” Reaves said with a grin. “So put a goal scorer with Sid, and results will follow.”

